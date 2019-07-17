10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Wells Fargo lowered the price target for AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) from $90 to $80. AGCO shares closed at $77.63 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $305 to $287. Domino's shares closed at $246.54 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham Research lowered Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) price target from $180 to $140. Lear shares closed at $129.74 on Tuesday.
- Argus Research raised the price target for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) from $165 to $190. Motorola Solutions shares closed at $171.53 on Tuesday.
- Piper Jaffray boosted MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) price target from $14 to $21. MACOM shares closed at $15.55 on Tuesday.
- DA Davidson cut the price target for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) from $88 to $38. Nu Skin shares closed at $45.51 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James lowered the price target for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) from $84 to $81. CSX shares closed at $79.55 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) from $124 to $103. Ralph Lauren shares closed at $115.20 on Tuesday.
- Piper Jaffray lifted the price target on Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) from $64 to $75. Seattle Genetics closed at $63.18 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs raised Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) price target from $86 to $142. Hershey shares closed at $140.43 on Tuesday.
