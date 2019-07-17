Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from In-Line to Outperform. KB Home rose 1.6% to close at $26.74 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan upgraded Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) from Underweight to Neutral. Silgan rose 0.6% to close at $30.39 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) from Neutral to Buy. ConocoPhillips shares rose 1% to $60.35 in pre-market trading.
- Benchmark upgraded Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) from Hold to Buy. Progress Software shares fell 2.5% to close at $40.55 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) from Neutral to Overweight. MACOM shares rose 6.1% to $16.50 in pre-market trading.
- Imperial Capital upgraded Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) from In-Line to Outperform. Nautilus shares rose 7% to $1.85 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) from Sell to Neutral. Hershey shares rose 0.7% to $141.40 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ: CTRP) from Neutral to Outperform. Ctrip.com rose 0.9% to $37.20 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) from Neutral to Overweight. Seattle Genetics shares rose 8.3% to $68.45 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna upgraded Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) from Neutral to Positive. Redfin shares rose 3.4% to $17.70 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Goldman Sachs downgraded PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) from Neutral to Sell. PVH shares rose 2.3% to close at $92.50 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham Research downgraded Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) from Buy to Neutral. Lear fell 0.7% to $128.88 in pre-market trading.
- Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) from Buy to Neutral. Motorola Solutions shares fell 0.7% to close at $171.53 on Tuesday.
- DA Davidson downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) from Buy to Neutral. Nu Skin shares fell 19.7% to $36.55 in pre-market trading.
- Janney Capital downgraded Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC) from Buy to Neutral. Santander Consumer shares fell 0.2% to close at $25.55 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) from Neutral to Sell. Levi Strauss shares fell 2.1% to $19.38 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded 58.com Inc (NYSE: WUBA) from Outperform to Neutral. 58.com shares fell 0.9% to $57.23 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSII) from Buy to Hold. Cardiovascular Systems shares fell 4.1% to close at $43.99 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Ardagh Group SA (NYSE: ARD) from Neutral to Underweight. Ardagh shares fell 2.8% to $17.85 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) from Neutral to Sell. Ralph Lauren shares fell 4.5% to $110.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Allison Transmission is set to $50. Allison Transmission shares closed at $47.61 on Tuesday.
- Barrington Research initiated coverage on I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDSY) with an Outperform rating. I.D. Systems shares closed at $6.08 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Opera Ltd (NASDAQ: OPRA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Opera is set to $14.5. Opera shares closed at $10.39 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Farfetch is set to $26. Farfetch shares closed at $20.40 on Tuesday.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for PagSeguro Digital is set to $65. PagSeguro Digital shares closed at $44.74 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Enterprise Products is set to $37. Enterprise Products shares closed at $30.32 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE: JLL) with an Overweight rating. Jones Lang LaSalle shares closed at $140.23 on Tuesday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aurora Cannabis is set to $9. Aurora Cannabis shares closed at $7.16 on Tuesday.
- Citi initiated coverage on Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) with a Neutral rating. Slack closed at $34.40 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) with an Overweight rating. The price target for 2U is set to $56. 2U shares closed at $38.59 on Tuesday.
