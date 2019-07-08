Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'420 Investor' Brochstein To CannTrust CEO: Apologize And Resign

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2019 10:58am   Comments
Share:
'420 Investor' Brochstein To CannTrust CEO: Apologize And Resign
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

"420 Investor" Alan Brochstein has a simple message to CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTC) CEO Peter Aceto: apologize for violating Health Canada rules and resign.

Need more? Click here to see all cannabis news.

What Happened

CannTrust said in a press release Monday that it "accepted" a Health Canada finding that some of its cannabis was cultivated in five unlicensed rooms at a facility in Pelham, Ontario.

The cannabis producer appears to have taken a "shortcut" in reaction to the slow licensing process in Canada, Brochstein said during Benzinga's PreMarket Prep show Monday.

The announcement is "somewhat unprecedented" for a cannabis company selling to the legal market, and CannTrust may be forced to destroy all the product in question, Brochstein said. In this case, the financial cost would be easy to quantify and may total around $40 million, which implies Monday's stock move to the downside is a "huge overreaction," he said.

CannTrust could in theory lose its license, Brochstein said, although he added that he does not think it's a likely outcome.

Why It's Important

Investors place trust in companies, Brochstein said: "if you can't trust CannTrust, who can you trust?"

The news raises the question of whether CannTrust was aware it was breaking any rules at the same time it secured $170 million in a May capital raise, he said. 

Need more? Click here to see all cannabis news.

What's Next

CannTrust CEO Aceto should be embarrassed by the company's missteps, issue an apology and follow up with his resignation, Brochstein said.

"I think he needs to go; I will say that publicly." 

CannTrust shares were down 19.53% at $3.98 at the time of publication Monday. 

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading show hosted by prop trader Dennis Dick and former floor trader Joel Elconin. You can watch PreMarket Prep live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The replay can be found on Benzinga's YouTube channel, and the podcast is on iTunes, Google PlaySoundcloudStitcher and Tunein.

Related Links:

CannTrust Plummets Following Health Canada Compliance Issue, Potential Supply Shortage

The Week In Cannabis: Canopy Growth Trims Bruce Linton, Congressional Hearings On Ending Marijuana Prohibition, And More

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: 420 investor Alan BrochsteinCannabis News Top Stories Exclusives Markets Interview Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTST)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Deutsche Bank To Cut 18K Jobs
CannTrust Plummets Following Health Canada Compliance Issue, Potential Supply Shortage
The Week In Cannabis: Canopy Growth Trims Bruce Linton, Congressional Hearings On Ending Marijuana Prohibition, And More
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 3, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 3, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 2, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$4.02
-0.91
- 18.46%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.83
0.27
+ 4.12%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.64
0.32
+ 3.85%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$126.45
-3.7125
- 2.85%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.48
-0.0692
- 2.71%
cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (YCBD)
$5.14
-0.12
- 2.28%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$6.16
0.136
+ 2.26%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.69
-0.15
- 2.19%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.78
0.0375
+ 2.15%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$3.01
-0.058
- 1.89%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.01
-0.2751
- 1.8%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$22.75
-0.38
- 1.64%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$5.12
-0.08
- 1.54%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$39.55
-0.61
- 1.52%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.17
-0.195
- 1.27%
Tilray (TLRY)
$47.56
0.58
+ 1.23%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$10.57
-0.1274
- 1.19%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$31.43
-0.3671
- 1.15%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.46
-0.08
- 1.06%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.74
-0.1164
- 0.84%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.54
-0.02
- 0.78%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$173.14
1.14
+ 0.66%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.05
0.0421
+ 0.6%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$296.71
-1.56
- 0.52%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$100.32
-0.4859
- 0.48%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.45
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
see all

Opinion: Surgeon General Jerome Adams' Stance On Cannabis Is At Odds With His Responsibility To The Nation

There’s a general consensus among insiders that the federal prohibition on cannabis will be repealed within the next three to five years. I think ... read more

What Do Older Marijuana Consumers Use And Think? Researchers Now Know

By Mark Taylor. A new survey finds that seniors are blurring the lines between medicinal and recreational marijuana use. The study, “Measuring ... read more

How Medicare For All Could Dramatically Boost Access To Medical Marijuana

By Brendan Bures. Two major talking points among Democratic presidential candidates ahead of the 2020 Election has been universal health care and marijuana ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

At The Half Of 2019, Some Trends Loom Large In The Legal Cannabis Game

With Expectations For Big Fed Rate Cut Tempered, Market Sentiment Is Subdued