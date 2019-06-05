Loup Ventures founder Gene Munster and PreMarket Prep co-host Joel Elconin in May taped their inaugural "Frontier Tech With Gene Munster" podcast. The two talked about several companies on the frontier of today’s technology industry.

Munster gave his quick take on a number of top tech stocks.

Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL): Munster said Alphabet shares are down since its most recent earnings report because revenue growth dipped below 20 percent, but the stock should remain a core holding.

“I’m confident that the search segment alone should power the growth rate higher. Keep in mind that the clicks on search continue to grow at greater than 40 percent year-over year, just unprecedented growth,” he said on the podcast, which was taped May 22.

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL): Despite trade war concerns, Munster said Apple has the most 2019 upside of any large-cap U.S. tech stock.

“I continue to believe that it’s highly unlikely that the U.S. puts any sort of tariff on Apple products or components that go into Apple products,” Munster said. However, he said Apple’s China business will likely be impacted by boycotts by Chinese consumers.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX): Munster said Netflix is in for some serious competition from Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) when it launches its Disney+ streaming service in November.

“This Disney+ offering is incredible, and specifically the ability to take iconic storylines and iconic figures, everything from Mickey Mouse to ‘Star Wars’ to ‘The Avengers.’ It’s not just about watching reruns of these movies. What it’s about is building new TV shows and series,” he said.

Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM): Shares if Livent are down more than 52 percent year to date, but Munster said he personally is buying the dip in the U.S. lithium battery pure-play stock.

“My sense is that this is an arms supplier to the arms race of batteries,” Munster said. In the near-term, he said concerns over the trade war could continue to weigh on Livent, but in the longer-term the stock is a unique opportunity to invest in a U.S. lithium play with measurable upside.

Listen to the entire podcast in the clip below: