Loup Ventures founder Gene Munster and PreMarket Prep co-host Joel Elconin in May taped their inaugural "Frontier Tech With Gene Munster" podcast. Among several topics, the two discussed several companies on the frontier of today’s technology industry.

Uber IPO Wasn't Like Facebook

Two of the companies Munster discussed are newly-public ridesharing companies Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT). Both stocks have struggled since their IPOs and are now trading well below their respective IPO prices.

Some experts have compared Uber to Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), which also famously had a lot of post-IPO issues. Facebook was ultimately able to successfully monetize its massive user base.

Munster said evolving competition in the ridesharing market is a major distinction between Uber and Facebook.

“In the case of Uber, you have Lyft, which is taking more of a partnership approach. They’re working with companies like Google and Waymo,” Munster said on the "Frontier Tech" podcast, which was taped May 22.

“I would disagree with that analogy that [Uber] is like Facebook. I think that Lyft and Uber ultimately will be survivors. I would prefer Lyft over Uber in most part because of their focus on moving people around, and I think focus is important here. That’s different than Uber’s approach, which is more of a global approach on moving people and things around,” Munster said.

The Tesla Impact

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk recently said the company plans to invest heavily in autonomous robotaxis, but Munster said it’s highly unlikely Tesla and Uber will end up partners.

“I would put that in the category of a fairy tale,” Munster said. Tesla has always focused on vertical integration, and Munster said that makes the company a difficult partner.

“I do see a collision course between the two companies ultimately,” Munster said of Tesla and Uber.

Listen to the entire podcast in the clip below:

