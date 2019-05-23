Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Bank Of America Bullish On Twitter Ad Testing
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 23, 2019 11:40am   Comments
Share:
Bank Of America Bullish On Twitter Ad Testing

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) traded higher on Wednesday on reports the company is experimenting with its ad load, and one analyst said Thursday that improving Twitter’s ad business is one of several reasons for investors to love the stock.

The Analyst

Bank of America analyst Justin Post reiterated his Buy rating and $46 price target for Twitter.

The Thesis

Twitter has confirmed it's testing higher ad loads on select users, and Post said the initial positive market reaction was appropriate.

“We remain constructive on potential content and ad improvements from increased testing by Twitter, a potential driver that gained visibility with the prototype app launch in March,” Post wrote in a note.

In addition to ad load testing, Post said Twitter is still testing and tweaking new app features as well, and management hinted on the first-quarter earnings call that prototype app testing is going well so far. Post said the new app should ultimately lead to better engagement numbers for the platform.

See Also: Analysis: Ford's Chart Suggests Stock Could Be Headed To $12

So far in the second quarter, Twitter app downloads are up 13 percent, according to data from SensorTower. U.S. downloads are flat year over year, but international downloads are up 15 percent. Despite flat download growth, total U.S. minutes spent on the platform were up 6 percent in the month of April.

Post said Twitter’s valuation is elevated relative to its peer group, but the 2020 U.S. presidential election and the 2020 Olympic games should help drive acceleration in the company’s ad numbers starting in the second half of the year.

Price Action

After gaining 3.8 percent on Wednesday, Twitter's stock was down 3.3 percent at $37.30 per share Thursday.

Latest Ratings for TWTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2019Initiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight
Apr 2019MaintainsBuyBuy
Apr 2019MaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TWTR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Justin PostAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Why Twitter Shares Are Higher Today
How 'Breaking Bad' Is A Big Winner From The 'Game Of Thrones' Series Finale
SoFi CEO Tells Cramer Millennials Are Buying Sub-$10 Stocks
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 17, 2019
Alibaba, Twitter And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From May 16
The Fastly IPO: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NTAPMaintains74.0
ROKUMaintains110.0
VMWMaintains235.0
TGTMaintains80.0
REGNMaintains340.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

An Overlooked Segment In The Tariff Debate