Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Target After Recent Pullback

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2019 11:04am   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Target After Recent Pullback

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT)’s recent pullback is more on the mark for Morgan Stanley, which upgraded the stock.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley’s Simeon Gutman upgraded Target from Underweight to Equal-weight with a $67 price target.

The Thesis

Morgan Stanley sees less downside following a drop of about 15 percent in the value of Target’s stock.

“We still have concerns around TGT’s medium-term margins, but they seem to be reflected in the stock’s below-average valuation and risk/reward now looks more balanced,” Gutman wrote in a Monday note to investors.

The stock had run up in the last couple of years, but pulled back in the past month.

Gutman also likes Target’s emerging story as a retail “survivor,” along with a few other retail giants, as other smaller operations struggle to compete amid the shift to online buying. Target has made investments to promote traffic in-store and online and reduce costs and its top-line growth has been reinvigorated.

Price Action

Target's stock traded up 1 percent at $711.54 per share on Monday morning.

Related Links:

The Street Reacts To Target's Q4 Earnings, Analyst Day

What To Make Of A Messy First Quarter For US Retailers

Photo by Mike Kalasnik/Wikimedia.

Latest Ratings for TGT

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2019UpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight
May 2019DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Apr 2019UpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TGT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Morgan Stanley Simeon Gutman Target Corp. US retailersAnalyst Color Upgrades Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TGT)

Intel, Other Chipmakers, Under Pressure Amid Huawei Fallout
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 20, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 3, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 29, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GRUBInitiates Coverage On
HOTHInitiates Coverage On
NDRAInitiates Coverage On
DEDowngrades
DEMaintains171.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

DOWN UNDER TRUCKING: Trucker Health; Where Trucks Go; Law Reform; Daylight Robbery