Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RayJay: Walgreens Could Acquire Drug Distributor AmerisourceBergen
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 14, 2019 3:34pm   Comments
Share:
RayJay: Walgreens Could Acquire Drug Distributor AmerisourceBergen

Given the climate of mergers and acquisitions within the pharmacy space in recent years, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NYSE: WBA) has been quiet on the merger front.

The Analyst 

Raymond James analyst John Ransom said Tuesday that Walgreens may soon cave to the pressure to make a strategic move.

The Thesis 

Two rumored  buyout targets for Walgreens are AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) and Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH). Ransom said there are pros and cons to each option. (See his track record here.) 

“Our analysis estimates that the LH deal would be less complicated, as the ongoing opioid litigation overhang is unknowable, but much less accretive; +4% for an LH deal vs. +16% for ABC,” the analyst said. 

AmerisourceBergen declined to comment on the Raymond James note when contacted Tuesday by Benzinga. 

Walgreens already has a 26-percent ownership stake in AmerisourceBergen, and Raymond James estimates a merger could create roughly $500 million in synergies.

Given the ongoing regulatory and legal actions related to opioids, Ransom said he estimates that AmerisourceBergen will ultimately be on the hook for roughly $2 billion in fines.

It’s unlikely Walgreens shareholders would be particularly excited about a AmerisourceBergen buyout, given the outlook for materially fewer independent pharmacies, the analyst said. 

At the same time, Ransom said a buyout of Laboratory Corp. makes less financial sense given that aggressive synergy projections still come out to only about $150 million.

It's unclear as of now that Walgreens intends to expand into primary care, according to Raymond James. 

Price Action 

The longer Walgreens’ shares flounder, the more pressure management may feel to make an aggressive play. Walgreens stock is now down 32.6 percent overall in the past three years.

Walgreens shares were trading higher by 1.65 percent at the time of publication Tuesday; AmerisourceBergen shares were up 1.69 percent; and Laboratory Corp. shares were higher by 1.96 percent. 

Related Links:

Lyft, Cannabis Stocks Among The Most Bought Names By TD Ameritrade Clients In April

Investor Movement Index Summary: April 2019

Photo by MusikAnimal/Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for WBA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019MaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Apr 2019MaintainsNeutralNeutral
Apr 2019MaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for WBA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: John Ransom Raymond JamesAnalyst Color News Rumors M&A Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABC + LH)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Earnings
12 Stocks To Watch For May 2, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 10, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Apple's Stock Technical Outlook Is Brighter Than It May Seem

Citigroup Analyst Says Digital Push Should Lift Operating Profit