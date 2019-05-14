Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Citigroup Analyst Says Digital Push Should Lift Operating Profit

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2019 3:20pm   Comments
Share:
Citigroup Analyst Says Digital Push Should Lift Operating Profit

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) is betting big the future of banking is digital, and consumers appear to agree with the strategy, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Citigroup is shrinking its physical footprint and focusing on offering a complete digital banking experience, WSJ said.

The focus on digital may be paying off already, as the company added $1 billion in digital deposits in the first quarter of 2019, WSJ said. 

Two-thirds of the digital deposits came from new customers, and more than half came from clients who don't live within proximity of a Citigroup branch.

Why It's Important

Despite lowering its physical footprint at a faster rate than its peers, Citigroup is attracting new clients and increasing consumer deposits through its digital banking platform, Tigress Financial Partners' Ivan Feinseth said in his daily newsletter.

The company's increased focus on digital banking could result in higher operating profits, the analyst said. 

Citigroup also made investments in reorganizing its structure by merging its banking and credit card services and upgrading its mobile app to included graded credit card functionality, Feinseth said. 

Citi's strong banking business is likely to create new growth opportunities and better global market penetration, he said. 

What's Next

Citi's stock has room for "significant upside" potential, and investors should continue being buyers of the stock, Feinseth said. 

Citi shares were higher by 1.45 percent at $58.58 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Jefferies Upgrades Citi To Buy, Sounds Optimistic Note On Latin American Business

Edison Partners Outlines Key Fintech Growth Drivers

Public domain photo via Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for C

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019MaintainsOverweightOverweight
Apr 2019MaintainsOutperformOutperform
Apr 2019MaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for C
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: banks big banks Digital Banking Ivan FeinsethAnalyst Color News Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (C)

Lyft, Cannabis Stocks Among The Most Bought Names By TD Ameritrade Clients In April
U.S. Credit Card Charge-Offs Hit Seven-Year High
Investor Movement Index Summary: April 2019
Market Remains Shaken Over Tariff Threats Ahead Of U.S.-China Trade Talks
Canopy Growth, Lockheed Martin, Merck And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 3
Banks On Parade: Bank of America Becomes Latest Big Financial Company To Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
HESUpgrades
RLMaintains108.0
PLMRInitiates Coverage On
NTAPMaintains78.0
SSTIUpgrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

RayJay: Walgreens Could Acquire Drug Distributor AmerisourceBergen

Surge In Brexit Party Support Heaps Even More Pressure On PM