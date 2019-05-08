Market Overview

3 Investor Takeaways From The Microsoft Build Conference
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 08, 2019 10:24am   Comments
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) held its annual Build developer conference this week, and one Wall Street analyst said Wednesday that he's bullish on the software company after attending the event.

The Analyst

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz reiterated a Buy rating on Microsoft with a $142 price target.

The Thesis

Moskowitz said there are three major Build takeaways for investors. (See his track record here.) 

First, 25 new updates and features for the Azure cloud platform highlighted just how powerful Azure is getting. Azure Kubernetes Service is the gold standard in compute service growth, Moskowitz said.

Microsoft also provided some hints at what its artificial intelligence-heavy next generation services will look like, the analyst said. The company will continue to deliver impressive Azure Premium services revenue numbers for years to come, he said. 

“While some additional deceleration is likely to occur over the next year or so, we firmly believe that investor concern about material deceleration is overblown, due in part to our checks that indicate high levels of demand, and given that longer-term contracts are becoming more common." 

Second, Moskowitz said Microsoft is branching out its cloud strategy to incorporate Office 365, LinkedIn, Dynamics 365 Online and GitHub. GitHub is growing at an especially strong clip, adding 8 million users in the past six months alone to surpass 36 million total users, he said. 

Finally, the analyst said Build made clear that Microsoft is ramping up its focus on security. CEO Satya Nadella told attendees that Microsoft is making privacy, cybersecurity and responsible AI top priorities.

Price Action

Microsoft shares were trading down slightly at $125.45 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Priced In? Analysts Weigh In On Twilio's Earnings, Sell-Off

Analysts Say Oracle's Outlook Is Uncertain Following Earnings Beat

Photo courtesy of Microsoft. 

Latest Ratings for MSFT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019MaintainsStrong BuyStrong Buy
Apr 2019MaintainsBuyBuy
Apr 2019MaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Gregg Moskowitz mizuhoAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Events Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

