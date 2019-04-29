Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KeyBanc Takes Neutral Stance On Wix

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2019 3:55pm   Comments
Share:
KeyBanc Takes Neutral Stance On Wix

Cloud-based website development platform Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) is in the early stages of a strategic shift and has shown "impressive innovation" so far, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets. 

The Analyst

Josh Beck initiated coverage of Wix with a Sector Weight rating.

The Thesis

Wix's core product was a do-it-yourself web building platform, but the company is shifting to offer a suite of commerce tools to better meet the needs of agencies and developers, Beck said in the Sunday initiation note. (See his track record here.) 

Bulls and bears will debate the company's ability to succeed in its transformation and investors are likely asking three key questions, the analyst said: 

The first relates to Wix's new "Code" platform, which adds database capabilities and APIs. Under a bull case scenario, this could represent a "monumental launch" for the Israel-based company, as it should be able to attract agencies and pro developers, Beck said. As a result, Wix could bring more high-GMV stores to its platform, he said. 

Wix's 2019 guidance came in weak, and this begs the question of whether it's a signal of market saturation or consistent with management's transformation, the analyst said. Under a bull case scenario, Wix is right to de-emphasize low-end customers like the $5 Connect plan to better focus on agencies and developers, he said. The end result: lower subscribers on a nominal basis, but a higher value on an absolute basis.

The third question relates to Wix's competitive standing among its peers. Bulls would argue that the market for e-commerce-related products hasn't experienced a "noticeable shift" from past years, Beck said. 

Price Action

Wix shares were trading up 0.3 percent at $133.92 shortly before the close Monday. 

Related Links:

Guggenheim On Software: Bullish On Wix, HubSpot, Neutral On Altair

What To Do With Wix's Stock?

Photo courtesy of Wix. 

Latest Ratings for WIX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019Initiates Coverage OnSector Weight
Apr 2019MaintainsOutperformOutperform
Mar 2019Initiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for WIX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Josh Beck KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Initiation Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WIX)

30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 27, 2019
Guggenheim On Software: Bullish On Wix, HubSpot, Neutral On Altair
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 20, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
LGF/BDowngrades16.0
CLMaintains72.0
TRIMaintains67.0
NSCMaintains138.0
GLPGMaintains139.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Today's Pickup: Amazon's War Of Attrition; The Bad-assed Trade Show In The Supply Chain

Stocks Rose Again Last Week, But The Current Market Cycle Appears To Be Topping Out