Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Raymond James Upgrades Shutterfly After Q1 Print

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2019 12:46pm   Comments
Share:
Raymond James Upgrades Shutterfly After Q1 Print

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) reported first-quarter results which prompted Raymond James to become bullish on the stock.

The Analyst

Raymond James' Aaron Kessler upgraded Shutterfly from Market Perform to Outperform with a new $56 price target.

The Thesis

Shutterfly's first-quarter report was mostly in line with expectations, including a 63-percent growth in revenue year-over-year to $325 million and an EBITDA loss of $45 million, Kessler said in the note. The company's adjusted EBITDA guidance of $400-$450 million, which was delivered in the proceeding quarter looks "very achievable."

Kessler said the company needs to show a "reasonable" baseline growth rate of 3-5 percent in the coming years to hit its 2021 objectives. Other near-term goals include $42 million in manufacturing synergies from the Lifetouch acquisition along with reduced integration costs and corresponding $25 to $33 million in EBITDA from revenue synergies.

The core Shutterfly brand remains healthy and a big part of the slowdown in the back half of 2018 is due to a move away from low ROI free orders, according to the analyst. The core brand's growth has since grown at a "relatively stable" rate, which should improve in the back half of 2019 and into next year.

Shutterfly's stock also has upside potential from private equity groups who are reportedly evaluating an acquisition of the company.

Price Action

Shares of Shutterfly were trading higher by more than 4 percent to $44.02 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Shutterfly Analysts Weigh Potential Acquisition

Lifetouch Acquisition Is A Game Changer For Shutterfly, Goldman Sachs Says In Upgrade

Latest Ratings for SFLY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Feb 2019Initiates Coverage OnSell
Jan 2019UpgradesSector WeightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SFLY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Aaron Kessler Lifetouch Raymond JamesAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SFLY)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 26, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Elanco Animal Health Announces $245M Stock-For-Stock Acquisition Of Aratana Therapeutics