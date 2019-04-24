Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Reasons Roth Capital Likes Reebonz

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2019 1:30pm   Comments
Share:
3 Reasons Roth Capital Likes Reebonz

Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: RBZ) is a Singapore-based online platform that facilitates buying and selling of luxury products.

The Analyst

Roth Capital's Darren Aftahi initiated coverage of Reebonz with a Buy rating and 12-month price target of $11.

The Thesis

Reebonz operates a differentiated platform for new and pre-owned luxury goods within the Asia-Pacific market, Aftahi said in the initiation note. The company's $10.8 million capital raise in April puts it in a better position to aggressively spend on marketing and show topline growth in the back half of 2019. (See the analyst's track record here.)

Here are three reasons Aftahi likes the stock moving forward:

  1. Reebonz's total addressable market consists of the new and pre-owned luxury goods in APAC and estimated at $44 billion. The company's penetration rate stands at just 5 percent, which Aftahi said implies room for growth as the upper and middle-class gravitates more towards online channels.
  2. Compared to its peers, the analyst said Reebonz stands out by offering buyers a sell back guarantee and user credits. This gives repeat buyers an incentive to use its platform and the use of credits encourages buyers to become sellers. This creates a network effect and drives higher inventory as well as demand for products.
  3. The key to Reebonz's success, according to Aftahi, is its ability to boost variable marketing spend like customer acquisitions. Now that the "once capital constrained" company is flush with new capital, it can focus on generating member growth, buyer and order growth to generate a steady return on investments.

Price Action

Shares of Reebonz were trading higher by more than 6 percent at $5.70 Wednesday afternoon.

Related Links:

The Difference Between Finding Momentum And Chasing It

Reebonz Gives Up Huge Gains Following $20M Offering

Latest Ratings for RBZ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for RBZ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Asia Pacific Darren Aftahi Luxury goods ROTH Capital PartnersAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RBZ)

50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Difference Between Finding Momentum And Chasing It
31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

How To Deal With The Growing Pains That Come With Changing Technology