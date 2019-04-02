Seaport Global is bearish on newly public ride-hailing service Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT), expressing doubts that the nation will move completely away from personal cars to using app-based ride companies.

The Analyst

Seaport Global's Michael Ward initiated coverage on Lyft with a Sell rating and $42 price target.

The Thesis

Valuation for the new stock is tough because the company is already a well-known brand, but its business model relies on an ongoing societal change that may or may not continue, Ward said in the Tuesday initiation note.

“Investors need to take a big leap of faith that the millennials and later generations will forgo ownership of a car and opt instead for reliance on a ridesharing service,” the analyst said, adding that Seaport Global thinks people will use ride-hailing primarily as a supplement to personal car use.

The sell-side firm does believe the ride-hailing market will continue to grow, with Lyft a "prime competitor." Yet “current valuations reflect an overly optimistic view of consumer behavior in the U.S.," Ward said.

Lyft's revenue has grown from $343 million in 2016 to $2.1 billion in 2018, the analyst said, adding that he expects the company to hit $5.5 billion in revenue by 2021.

Price Action

Lyft shares were down 3.64 percent at $66.50 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Related Links:

Wedbush Says 'Too Early To Be Over-Reactive' With Lyft

Lyft Rockets Onto Public Markets With $2.3B Raise

Photo courtesy of Lyft.