Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Raymond James Sees Opportunity In Lyft Sell-Off
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 23, 2019 10:31am   Comments
Share:
Raymond James Sees Opportunity In Lyft Sell-Off

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) is trading down more than 16 percent off its March IPO price, offering what Raymond James considers an “attractive entry point.”

The Analyst 

Justin Patterson initiated coverage of Lyft with an Outperform rating and $85 price target.

The Thesis

By Patterson’s estimate, three factors work in Lyft’s favor. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

First, ride-sharing will change consumer behavior, and the evolving transportation industry will catalyze a decline in costs and rise in share of passenger miles, he said in a Tuesday initiation note. 

Second, the market can support not only multiple players, but multiple winners.

“Ridesharing is a natural duopoly where price, ETA and service quality dictate consumer choice,” Patterson said. “Much like Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) benefited from secular growth between 2011-2016, Lyft should benefit from the ridesharing tailwind.”

Third, profitability is achievable by increasing service frequency and leveraging fixed costs, the analyst said. 

“Given ridesharing is at [less than] 1% U.S. penetration, we believe revenue growth can sustain [about] 30% per annum over the medium term and that EBITDA margins can expand materially." 

Patterson forecast EBITDA margins above 20 percent with a revenue growth rate as fast as Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG)’s.

Still, Lyft has its risks. Widespread adoption of ride-hailing may take time, and competitors may emerge and seize market share. Additionally, operating losses could grow if revenue fails to accelerate, and Lyft may be forced to pursue a capital raise, according to Raymond James. 

Price Action

Lyft shares were down 1.19 percent at $60.21 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Guggenheim: Uber's Pre-IPO Numbers Give Insight On Lyft's Business

Bird Is Bringing More Electric Scooters To European Cities

Photo courtesy of Lyft. 

Latest Ratings for LYFT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019Initiates Coverage OnMarket Outperform
Apr 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Apr 2019Initiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for LYFT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Justin Patterson Raymond James ride-hailingAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXPE + BKNG)

Analyst Breaks Down United's Contract Dispute With Expedia
Booking Holdings Has A Supply Growth Problem, Analyst Says
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 22, 2019
GrubHub Short Sellers Are Back
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 19, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Seahawks' Russell Wilson Goes Long For O-Line With Amazon Stock Gift