Bank Ozk (NASDAQ: OZK) reported first-quarter results April 17 that show a "relatively solid start" to 2019, highlighted by better-than-expected loan growth and net interest income, according to Raymond James.

The Analyst

Michael Rose maintains a Market Perform rating on Bank Ozk.

The Thesis

Bank Ozk held a conference call following its first-quarter report, and Rose shared 11 takeaways in a Friday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)

A higher level of prepayments compared to last year is factored into management's low-to-mid-teen outlook for next year.

Noninterest income and expenses in the first quarter are at "fairly good" run rates for the full year 2019.

Around 98 percent of its floating rate loans have floors while 10 percent are at that floor.

The core spread may turn negative for several quarters.

CECL preparations are ongoing, and parallel modeling is likely to start in the third quarter.

The loan-deposit ratio is expected to fall in the 89-99-percent range.

Last year's $1-billion growth in the marine and RV segment will likely be sustained moving forward, with the second quarter acting as a "watermark" period.

The bank continues to view a stock buyback program as unlikely to occur.

The increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits might be lower than the 67-basis point increase seen last year.

The CRE and construction concentration ratios are expected to continue moving lower.

The disclosed watchlist credit at 102 percent LTV has around $50 million funded and should be fully repaid.

Price Action

Bank Ozk shares were trading up 1.06 percent at $31.37 at the time of publication Monday.

