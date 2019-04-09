Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Longbow Says GoPro Should Have A 'Positive' Q1

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2019 2:21pm   Comments
Share:
Longbow Says GoPro Should Have A 'Positive' Q1

Action camera maker GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) is scheduled to report first-quarter results in early May and Longbow's first-hand checks point to a "positive" report.

The Analyst

Longbow Research's Nikolay Todorov maintains a Neutral rating on GoPro.

The Thesis

GoPro launched its HERO7 Black camera in late September and Longbow's checks point to that camera accounting for around 65 percent of total first-quarter sales, according to Todorov. Consumer interest for the H7B is 59 percent higher compared to last year's HERO6.

Todorov says the new camera's compelling features such as the elimination of shaky video helped support an average selling price increase of 8 percent from last year to $289. The momentum looks to be sustainable through the second quarter and management could implement a 9-percent average selling price increase.

The H7B's momentum is partially offset by the H7 Silver model, which experienced elevated levels of inventory at some merchants. This was likely the case at Amazon where the online retailer has been running a $100 off promotion since mid-March.

Todorov says a neutral stance on GoPro's stock remains appropriate due to a shrinking total addressable market and a questionable unit sales growth outlook.

Price Action

GoPro's stock traded around $6.64 per share at time of publication Tuesday afternoon.

Related Links:

Analysts See Blurry Longterm Picture For GoPro Despite Profitable Quarter

Analyst: GoPro's New HERO7 Unlikely To Save The Day

Latest Ratings for GPRO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018OppenheimerUpgradesPerformOutperform
May 2018CitigroupMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Mar 2018CitigroupMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for GPRO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Hero6 HERO7 Hero7 Black Longbow Research Nikolay TodorovAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GPRO)

IPOs: Do They Live Up To The Hype?
Disappointing Guidance Earns Turtle Beach Short Sellers $24M
Barron's On: Investing As Globalization Declines
Barron's Picks And Pans: Boeing, Hasbro, Kinder Morgan, US Steel And More
Do You Love Cult Stocks?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALNYSVB LeerinkMaintains70.0
ZGNXSVB LeerinkMaintains48.0
ZGNXPiperJaffrayMaintains68.0
NXPIPiperJaffrayMaintains110.0
CNCEStifel NicolausMaintains18.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What You Need To Know About Angler Phishing