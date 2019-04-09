Cowen Upgrades Disney, Bullish On Streaming Service And Movie Pipeline
Analysts at Cowen turned bullish on Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) ahead of the company's investor day presentation this week.
The Analyst
Cowen's Doug Creutz upgraded Disney from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target lifted from $102 to $131.
The Thesis
Disney's presentation on Thursday could prove to be the "deck-clearing event" to lift investor sentiment, CNBC quoted Creutz as saying in a note. The company boasts a "very powerful" pipeline of products that will be released throughout the year, including a lineup of films that could help the studio business record $3 billion in operating profit.
Disney's presentation could also offer a "needed number reset" related to the financial impact of the Fox deal and costs associated with the new direct-to-consumer streaming video service. Once fully understood investors can expect "Netflix-like valuations" for the streaming business to be seen in the near-term.
Shares of Disney are up just 5 percent in 2019, which is 10 percentage points shy of the S&P 500's 15-percent return.
Creutz says Disney's momentum could sustain beyond 2019 with the release of "Frozen 2" and "Star Wars Episode IX." These much-anticipated films could "set the stage" for a re-acceleration of growth in the consumer products business throughout 2020.
Price Action
Disney's traded around $115.53 per share Tuesday morning.
Latest Ratings for DIS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2019
|Cowen & Co.
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Apr 2019
|Goldman Sachs
|Reinstates
|Buy
|Apr 2019
|Rosenblatt
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
