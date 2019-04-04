Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

It Didn't Take Long For Short Sellers To Pile Into Lyft
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 04, 2019 1:00pm   Comments
Share:
It Didn't Take Long For Short Sellers To Pile Into Lyft

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares bounced back on Thursday morning but remain below the company’s $72 IPO price. After less than a week of trading, it's already clear Lyft will serve as a battleground for short sellers and long buyers.

Short Sellers Paying High Price

IHS Markit reported this week short sellers have already borrowed $455 million of Lyft shares to make bearish bets against the stock. Short sellers are reportedly not being deterred by the stock’s incredibly high 100 percent borrowing cost. At 27 basis points a day, Lyft is the most expensive stock to borrow among any company its size, according to IHS Markit.

IHS Markit analyst Sam Pierson says it’s common for investors to make large short bets on popular tech IPOs.

“Timing is the key, which is why short sellers are often willing to pay extraordinary borrow fees for IPOs,” Pierson said.

From 2000 to 2016, the average six-month return for U.S. IPOs was negative, according to UBS.

‘Into Overdrive’

Financial technology and analytics firm S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky said Wednesday short sellers have gone “into overdrive” with Lyft this week, short-selling 38.1 percent of the stock’s public float. At current levels, he said Lyft’s short interest far surpasses the short selling seen in recent IPO Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) and 2017 IPO Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP).

Levi Strauss’ IPO price was $17 and the stock is trading near $22. Snap’s IPO price was $17 and its currently trading at around $11.25.

“We can expect LYFT to be a significant short in the market for long time, especially with analysts already posting ‘sell’ recommendations less than a week after its IPO,” Dusaniwsky wrote in a report.

Lyft traded below its $72 IPO price on its second day of trading Monday and has yet to close a trading session back above that level.

At time of publication, shares were up 2.1 percent at $71.50.

Related Links:

S3 Partners: Expect Lyft Shorts To 'Put The Pedal To The Metal'

S3 Partners: Longs, Not Shorts, Are Selling Tesla

Photo courtesy of Lyft.

Latest Ratings for LYFT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019Cross ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Apr 2019Seaport GlobalInitiates Coverage OnSell
Apr 2019GuggenheimInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for LYFT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Ihor Dusaniwsky IHS MarkitAnalyst Color Short Sellers Short Ideas Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LYFT + LEVI)

Report: Icahn Didn't Wait For Lyft's IPO To Sell Stake
Stock Stumbling, Lyft Announces $50 Million In Transportation Initiatives
S3 Partners: Expect Lyft Shorts To 'Put The Pedal To The Metal'
Seaport Global Starts Lyft With A Sell: 'A Big Leap Of Faith'
Brexit Concerns, Walgreens Earnings, Rising Bonds All Could Be Possible Rally Barriers
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 2, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

UPS Adds Ciadad Juarez To Mexican Markets Receiving Next-Day Palletized Freight Service To U.S.