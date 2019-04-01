Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple's Stock Under Pressure Following Report Of Product Price Cuts In China
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 01, 2019 10:44am   Comments
Share:
Apple's Stock Under Pressure Following Report Of Product Price Cuts In China

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) weighed on the market Monday morning after CNBC reported the company cut prices on a wide range of products in China by nearly 6 percent.

Apple has cut prices for iPhones, iPads, Macs and AirPods in its official China online store. Greater China represents about 15 percent of Apple’s global revenue.

Why It’s Important

Apple blamed the ongoing trade war and weakening iPhone demand in China for its revenue miss in the most recent quarter. Apple’s Greater China revenue was down about $5 billion in the fourth quarter, or more than 25 percent compared to a year ago.

The pricing cuts are disappointing to investors already concerned about falling demand in China. Last week, Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan said supply chain checks in China suggest iPhone orders have stabilized.

“We are comfortable with our thesis that consensus is too pessimistic on iPhone units/revs,” Mohan wrote in a note last week.

Bank of America estimates iPhone channel inventory declined by 4.5 million units in February after falling by 4 million units in January.

Apple bulls may take comfort in the fact that the latest round of price cuts in China could simply be a response to the value-added tax cuts that took place in China on Monday. Apple and other manufacturers had their value-added tax cut from 16 percent to 13 percent, and Apple has a history of passing tax savings on to customers.

Price Action

After opening in positive territory, Apple traded lower by 0.6 percent to $188.67 per share following news of the pricing cuts.

Related Links:

Apple As A Service: Analysts Break Down Apple TV+, Apple News+ And Apple Arcade

Analyst: Video Service Highlights Apple's 'Law Of Large Numbers Problem'

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2019UBSMaintainsBuyBuy
Mar 2019Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuyBuy
Mar 2019BairdMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America ChinaAnalyst Color News Global Analyst Ratings Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

China Strength Appears To Give Markets An Early Boost Despite Weak Retail Sales Data
This Day In Market History: Jobs, Wozniak Cultivate Apple
Cramer Says Apple's Credit Card Up Against Low Expectations
This Day In Market History: Ben Bernanke Tells Congress Housing Crisis Is Likely 'Contained'
Apple Wins One Patent Victory Against Qualcomm, Sees Adverse Ruling In Another Case
Oppenheimer: Trade Desk Shares Unduly Punished For Possible Cookie Restrictions By Google
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VCUBSMaintains75.0
TENUBSMaintains28.0
MOSUBSMaintains38.0
PVHUBSMaintains159.0
LOWCitigroupMaintains127.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Trader Essentials
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Credit Question: How Big Of A Role Does A Credit Score Play In Small Business Lending?