Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo Expects FedEx Margins To Remain Under Pressure From Market Woes

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2019 12:29pm   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo Expects FedEx Margins To Remain Under Pressure From Market Woes

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported disappointing third-quarter results Tuesday and lowered its fiscal 2019 guidance.

The flexibility of the company’s network allows it to respond more quickly to competitive threats and a tough supply chain environment, according to Wells Fargo.

The Analyst

Wells Fargo’s Casey Deak maintained an Outperform rating on FedEx and reduced the price target from $250 to $220.

The Thesis

FedEx reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.03, significantly lower than the consensus estimate of $3.15. Revenue came in at $17 billion, short of the consensus of $17.7 billion. The consolidated operating margin of 5.8 percent also missed the consensus expectation of 6.3 percent.

The company cited slowing global growth and increased costs across the network as the reasons for its poor performance.

Although FedEx is facing challenges and has been through management changes — including the retirement of COO David Bronczek and appointment of Raj Subramaniam as his successor — the company has a flexible network that positions it for “more streamlined operations and quicker responses to competitive threats in an increasingly complex supply chain environment,” Deak said in a Wednesday note. 

FedEx is likely to continue to witness challenges, including stress on global airfreight and customer movement toward deferred services, the analyst said. Yet the recent pressure on the company’s stock and its growing share in international markets makes the shares undervalued, he said. 

Deak reduced the adjusted EPS estimates for FY19 and FY20 from $17.30 to $15.60 and from $20 to $17.50, respectively.

Price Action

FedEx shares were up 1.41 percent at $177.63 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links: 

52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Wall Street Divided On Buying The FedEx Dip

Latest Ratings for FDX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2019Wells FargoMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Mar 2019Bank of AmericaReiteratesNeutralNeutral
Mar 2019JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for FDX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Casey DeakAnalyst Color Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDX)

Financial Sector Takes A Dive Along With Treasury Yields After Fed Announcement
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Doves Fly On Street: Stocks Jump After Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged, Signals Easy Policy
Wall Street Divided On Buying The FedEx Dip
41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
FedEx Earnings Depressed By Slowing Global Economy And Trade Fears
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Superconductor Technologies Rises After Q4 Results; Staffing 360 Solutions Shares Slide