Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Turns Bullish On Intel, Cites CEO Changeover
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 22, 2019 11:08am   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Turns Bullish On Intel, Cites CEO Changeover
Related INTC
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 22, 2019
7 Executives Who Climbed The Corporate Ladder
Dow Jones Gains 100 Points As These 2 Top Stocks Soar On Earnings (Investor's Business Daily)

After a rocky 2018, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is off to a hot start this year — and one major Wall Street firm gave the stock a vote of confidence Friday.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore has upgraded Intel from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $55 to $64.

The Thesis

Intel’s CEO transition could serve as a positive catalyst for the stock and offers an opportunity for a change in direction of the business, Moore said in the Friday upgrade note.

While some Intel enthusiasts are hoping for a technology-minded CEO, Moore said a leader who is more versed in the business side of the job might be just what Intel needs.

The process technology issues that have plagued Intel in recent quarters are a perfect example of pushing too hard to meet technology milestones, the analyst said. 

“With a better portfolio optimization process, framing those technology issues around business risk-reward,a mindset of optimizing free cash flow more than earnings and a higher standard of M&A accretion, we see the multiple expanding from 12x to 14x in our base case." 

Intel could easily choose to follow in the footsteps of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) and “aggressively streamline” its business by selling off underperforming business segments, Moore said. 

While Intel investors wait for a new CEO, the analyst said there’s no clear reason why Intel — a company that generated $60 billion in revenue, has 65-percent gross margins and holds a dominant share of its market — should trade at one of the lowest earnings multiples among its peer group.

Price Action

Intel shares were trading up 2.59 percent at $52.74 at the time of publication Friday following the upgrade. 

Related Links:

Analysts: Nvidia Needs A Big Second Half Of 2019

Bernstein Downgrades 'Hamstrung' Nvidia

Latest Ratings for INTC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2019Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Jan 2019SusquehannaDowngradesPositiveNeutral
Jan 2019Bank of AmericaUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for INTC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Joseph Moore Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC + AVGO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 22, 2019
7 Executives Who Climbed The Corporate Ladder
Analysts Shrug Off Applied Material's Weak Q2 Guidance; RBC Says Sector Bottom Likely In 3-4 Months
Analysts Debate Qorvo's iPhone Share After Chipmaker's Q3 Print
Cramer Talks Telecom Stocks: What To Buy Ahead Of 5G, China Trade Deal
Sell-Side Trims Seagate Price Targets After Data Company Issues Weak Guidance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Transparency19 Sponsorship Opportunities

Are Manual Transmissions… Still Shifting?