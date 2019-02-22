Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 22, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Jefferies upgraded Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) from Hold to Buy. Citigroup shares rose 0.8 percent to $64.85 in pre-market trading.
- Compass Point upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE: AGM) from Neutral to Buy. Federal Agricultural shares fell 2.09 percent to close at $71.71 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Intel shares rose 2.7 percent to $52.81 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) from Hold to Buy. Planet Fitness shares rose 3.4 percent to $60.20 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded Southern Co (NYSE: SO) from Underperform to In-Line. Southern shares closed at $50.22 on Thursday.
- Baird upgraded Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) from Neutral to Outperform. Pool shares closed at $155.38 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Telenor ASA (OTC: TELNY) from Underperform to Neutral. Telenor shares rose 0.52 percent to close at $19.36 on Thursday.
- Jefferies upgraded Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) from Hold to Buy. Noodles shares gained 8.6 percent to $8.09 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) from Buy to Hold. Kraft Heinz shares fell 25.3 percent to $35.97 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush downgraded Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from Outperform to Neutral. Roku shares rose 5.5 percent to $54.30 in pre-market trading.
- Guggenheim downgraded Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from Buy to Neutral. Biogen shares closed at $321.17 on Thursday.
- Wedbush downgraded Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) from Outperform to Neutral. Fitbit shares fell 2 percent to $6.50 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) from Overweight to Neutral. Five Below shares fell 1 percent to $128.30 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) from Buy to Neutral. Allscripts Healthcare shares fell 12.5 percent to $10.45 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Broadcom shares closed at $280.94 on Thursday.
- DA Davidson downgraded Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) from Buy to Neutral. Applied Optoelectronics shares fell 12.7 percent to $12.75 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) from Buy to Hold. Nordstrom shares fell 2.7 percent to $43.30 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) from Neutral to Underperform. Zillow shares rose 3.9 percent to $36.40 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EIDX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Eidos Therapeutics is set to $28. Eidos Therapeutics shares closed at $15.15 on Thursday.
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Regional Management Corp (NYSE: RM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Regional Management is set to $36. Regional Management shares closed at $27.33 on Thursday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Biogen is set to $322. Biogen closed at $321.17 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Maxim Integrated is set to $56. Maxim Integrated shares closed at $55.26 on Thursday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) with a Hold rating. The price target for Westinghouse Air Brake is set to $80. Westinghouse Air Brake shares closed at $73.58 on Thursday.
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ: MFIN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Medallion Financial is set to $10. Medallion Financial shares closed at $5.92 on Thursday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Microchip Technology is set to $90. Microchip Technology shares closed at $89.00 on Thursday.
