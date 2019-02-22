Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 22, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2019 9:26am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Jefferies upgraded Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) from Hold to Buy. Citigroup shares rose 0.8 percent to $64.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Compass Point upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE: AGM) from Neutral to Buy. Federal Agricultural shares fell 2.09 percent to close at $71.71 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Intel shares rose 2.7 percent to $52.81 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies upgraded Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) from Hold to Buy. Planet Fitness shares rose 3.4 percent to $60.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded Southern Co (NYSE: SO) from Underperform to In-Line. Southern shares closed at $50.22 on Thursday.
  • Baird upgraded Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) from Neutral to Outperform. Pool shares closed at $155.38 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Telenor ASA (OTC: TELNY) from Underperform to Neutral. Telenor shares rose 0.52 percent to close at $19.36 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies upgraded Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) from Hold to Buy. Noodles shares gained 8.6 percent to $8.09 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) from Buy to Hold. Kraft Heinz shares fell 25.3 percent to $35.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush downgraded Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from Outperform to Neutral. Roku shares rose 5.5 percent to $54.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Guggenheim downgraded Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from Buy to Neutral. Biogen shares closed at $321.17 on Thursday.
  • Wedbush downgraded Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) from Outperform to Neutral. Fitbit shares fell 2 percent to $6.50 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) from Overweight to Neutral. Five Below shares fell 1 percent to $128.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) from Buy to Neutral. Allscripts Healthcare shares fell 12.5 percent to $10.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Broadcom shares closed at $280.94 on Thursday.
  • DA Davidson downgraded Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) from Buy to Neutral. Applied Optoelectronics shares fell 12.7 percent to $12.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) from Buy to Hold. Nordstrom shares fell 2.7 percent to $43.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) from Neutral to Underperform. Zillow shares rose 3.9 percent to $36.40 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EIDX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Eidos Therapeutics is set to $28. Eidos Therapeutics shares closed at $15.15 on Thursday.
  • BTIG Research initiated coverage on Regional Management Corp (NYSE: RM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Regional Management is set to $36. Regional Management shares closed at $27.33 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Biogen is set to $322. Biogen closed at $321.17 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Maxim Integrated is set to $56. Maxim Integrated shares closed at $55.26 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) with a Hold rating. The price target for Westinghouse Air Brake is set to $80. Westinghouse Air Brake shares closed at $73.58 on Thursday.
  • BTIG Research initiated coverage on Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ: MFIN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Medallion Financial is set to $10. Medallion Financial shares closed at $5.92 on Thursday.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Microchip Technology is set to $90. Microchip Technology shares closed at $89.00 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGM + AAOI)

26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Applied Optoelectronics Q4 Earnings Preview
33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CJefferiesUpgrades73.0
INTCMorgan StanleyUpgrades0.0
SOEvercore ISI GroupUpgrades0.0
ADBEDZ BankDowngrades0.0
AVGOCowen & Co.Downgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Kraft Heinz Shares Plummet: What You Need To Know