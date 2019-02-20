Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Analyst Says Sony Should 'Think About' Acquiring IMAX

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 20, 2019 3:42pm   Comments
Share:
This Analyst Says Sony Should 'Think About' Acquiring IMAX
Related IMAX
A Preview Of Imax's Q3 Earnings
Imax's Q2 Earnings Outlook
IMAX +3% on M&A speculation (Seeking Alpha)

Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE) announced last week its own branded premium large-format theatrical system with the first screen location set to open April 1-4 during CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Instead of investing in its own new theater business, the company may be better off acquiring IMAX Corp (NYSE: IMAX), according to MKM Partners.

The Analyst

MKM's Eric Handler maintains a Buy rating on IMAX with an unchanged $27 price target.

The Thesis

Handler said in a note that Sony is "a bit late to the market" with the announcement of its own PLF movie auditorium and offers nothing unique or differentiated compared to the multiple competitors, including IMAX. In fact, each system comes with a "relatively steep cost" of more than $1 million so Sony will face an uphill battle in catching up against its peers.

Sony may be better off buying IMAX, which Handler said accounts for a 40 percent market share of all PLF screens at 40 percent. IMAX's technology, unlike Sony, offers a differentiated experience with its proprietary DMR film process and a unique aspect ratio which make the picture look more square than traditional rectangular theater screens.

Meanwhile, Handler said IMAX isn't getting enough credit from investors as the company offers an attractive, multi-revenue stream with high margins. The underappreciated company could realize greater shareholder value through a sale of itself with a price tag of up to $32 per share, which implies a multiple of 14 times 2019 adjusted EBITDA.

Price Action

Shares of IMAX were trading higher by 3.1 percent at $21.58 Wednesday afternoon.

Related Links:

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Flat; CVS Health Issues Weak Earnings Outlook

Fed In Focus As Investors Await Release Of Minutes From "Policy Shift" Meeting

Latest Ratings for IMAX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuyBuy
May 2018B. Riley FBRMaintainsBuyBuy
Apr 2018BenchmarkUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for IMAX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Eric Handler MKM Partners moviesAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMAX + SNE)

PCs Still The Preferred Gaming Platform For Developers; Mobile Catching Up
33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 1, 2019
Blurring The Lines Between VR And Real Life: A New Global Economy Is On The Horizon
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DOBarclaysUpgrades0.0
OIIBarclaysUpgrades0.0
RIGBarclaysUpgrades0.0
CTLRBC CapitalDowngrades0.0
ECLJP MorganDowngrades167.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Chemical Bank Wins Naming Rights To Detroit's Cobo Center

KeyBanc Believes Welbilt 2019 Guidance May Prove Conservative