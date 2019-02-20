Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) is at an inflection point, with goals of lowering spending and increasing production in 2019, according to Imperial Capital.

The Analyst

Imperial Capital’s Irene Haas maintains an Outperform rating on Noble Energy with a $39 price target.

The Thesis

Noble Energy recorded revenue, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow per share of $5 billion, $3 billion and $4.93, respectively, for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2018.

On that day, the company had cash of around $716 million, $6.7 billion in long-term debt and total liquidity of $4.7 billion, Haas said in a Wednesday note.

For 2019, Noble Energy has guided to consolidated capex of around $2.7 billion. This is lower than the $3.5 billion recorded in 2018 and is below Imperial Capital’s estimate of $3.8 billion.

The company expects 5-percent production growth, with growth in onshore U.S. offsetting a decline in production from West Africa and flat production from Israel, the analyst said.

Noble Energy expects to grow production by 15-20 percent in 2020, alongside a 15-20-percent decline in spending and free cash flow generation of $500 million.

Imperial Capital raised its 2019 EBITDA and CFPS estimates for Noble Energy from $2.802 billion to $2.831.9 billion and from $4.99 to $5.22, respectively.

Price Action

Shares of Noble Energy rose slightly to close trading at $23.70 on Tuesday.

Related Links:

Earnings Scheduled For February 19, 2019

Nat Gas ETFs: The Hottest Game In Commodities