Imperial Capital: Noble Energy On Track For Sustainable FCF Generation In 2020

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 20, 2019 10:23am   Comments
Imperial Capital: Noble Energy On Track For Sustainable FCF Generation In 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 24, 2018
Wall Street Climbs on Tuesday (GuruFocus)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) is at an inflection point, with goals of lowering spending and increasing production in 2019, according to Imperial Capital.

The Analyst

Imperial Capital’s Irene Haas maintains an Outperform rating on Noble Energy with a $39 price target. 

The Thesis

Noble Energy recorded revenue, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow per share of $5 billion, $3 billion and $4.93, respectively, for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2018.

On that day, the company had cash of around $716 million, $6.7 billion in long-term debt and total liquidity of $4.7 billion, Haas said in a Wednesday note. 

For 2019, Noble Energy has guided to consolidated capex of around $2.7 billion. This is lower than the $3.5 billion recorded in 2018 and is below Imperial Capital’s estimate of $3.8 billion.

The company expects 5-percent production growth, with growth in onshore U.S. offsetting a decline in production from West Africa and flat production from Israel, the analyst said. 

Noble Energy expects to grow production by 15-20 percent in 2020, alongside a 15-20-percent decline in spending and free cash flow generation of $500 million.

Imperial Capital raised its 2019 EBITDA and CFPS estimates for Noble Energy from $2.802 billion to $2.831.9 billion and from $4.99 to $5.22, respectively.

Price Action

Shares of Noble Energy rose slightly to close trading at $23.70 on Tuesday.

Nat Gas ETFs: The Hottest Game In Commodities 

Posted-In: imperial capital

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

