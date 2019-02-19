Citi Upgrades PG&E, Raises Price Target By 200%
PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) has been on a huge run since the company officially filed for bankruptcy in late January, and one Wall Street analyst said Tuesday that there’s plenty more upside remaining for PG&E stock.
The Analyst
Citi analyst Praful Mehta has upgraded PG&E stock from Neutral to Buy and raised his price target from $11 to $33.
The Thesis
The huge change in target price comes after recent indications from the California legislature and governor’s office suggest a shift in urgency level related to wildfire liability legislation.
Mehta said there are four reasons he now believes new liability legislation could be passed within two or three months:
- The governor recently voiced California’s need for timely liability legislation, a much different tone than he took just a month ago.
- Ratings agencies have said they need to see a clear, executable action plan related to the California utilities or else they will continue to downgrade their credit.
- Bills such as SB235 provide means of funding for liability reform, including state support via taxes or changes to the state’s cap-and-trade program.
- The governor-appointed strike team and Blue Ribbon force is expected to make a timely recommendation for practical solutions to California’s problems.
Mehta said news from the strike team will likely be the next major bullish catalyst for PG&E stock.
“With path to legislation limiting future wildfire liabilities getting clearer, [the] current price offers a great entry opportunity with upcoming catalyst,” Mehta wrote in the note.
Price Action
PG&E was up 14.7 percent at $17.76 per share following the upgrade, but remains down 58 percent overall in the past six months.
