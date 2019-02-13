Market Overview

Constellation Brands Made The Right Move With Early Cannabis Investment, Wells Fargo Says
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 13, 2019 11:46am   Comments
Constellation Brands Made The Right Move With Early Cannabis Investment, Wells Fargo Says

Businesses are stretching to blend their brands with one of the market’s hottest investment trends: cannabis. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) seems to prove the strategy’s value.

The Rating

Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog maintained an Outperform rating on the stock with a $235 price target.

The Thesis

Herzog attended the Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) Investor Day this week, and she detects accelerated development of the competitive cannabis industry.

“We believe in 3-5 years’ time, the operational landscape will be vastly different than what it is today with a much more concentrated set of key players,” Herzog wrote in a note.

Aurora Cannabis could be among the top as a leader in medical cannabis and as the first to market high-margin vape products. However, it’s set to face a significant challenge in the form of Constellation Brands — especially now that the beverage maker has bought into Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC).

“Bottom line, we believe STZ’s decision to get in cannabis early and with CGC was the right one given the broad upward trajectory of the global opportunity, in our view, which will surely favor some players over others,” Herzog wrote.

With the partnership’s scale and first-mover advantage, it’s slated to seize market share in high-margin consumables. Its anticipated success could attract imitators, though.

“We expect the continued development of regulatory/political frameworks to accelerate M&A and strategic partnerships across multiple sectors (beverage, tobacco, HPC, pharma, food),” Herzog wrote.

Price Action

At time of publication, Constellation Brands shares traded up 2 percent at $175.44.

Constellation Brands Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, But Stock Sinks On Canopy Growth-Related Guidance Cut

Analyst: Constellation Worth Buying Despite Political, ESG Risks

Latest Ratings for STZ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019Atlantic EquitiesInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Jan 2019Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Jan 2019Wells FargoReiteratesOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for STZ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bonnie Herzog Analyst Color Cannabis Long Ideas Reiteration Markets Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Analysts Commend HubSpot's Growth, Product Momentum, Lift Price Targets After Q4 Print