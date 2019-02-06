Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

State Of The Union Fallout For Trade War, Pharma And Infrastructure Stocks
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 06, 2019 11:20am   Comments
Share:
State Of The Union Fallout For Trade War, Pharma And Infrastructure Stocks
Related SPY
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings
While 'Baby Bears' Are Hibernating, Some Think Goldilocks Growth Phase Is Next
Preliminary Long Leading Forecast For 2019: Recession Watch Beginning Q4 (Seeking Alpha)
Related FXI
US Slaps 13 Indictments On Huawei Ahead Of China Trade Negotiations
China's GDP Growth In 2018 Was Lowest Since 1990
3 Reasons To Consider Chinese Stocks (Seeking Alpha)

President Donald Trump delivered his highly anticipated State of the Union address Tuesday night. While Trump didn’t drop any major bombshells in the speech, he did touch on several issues that could impact financial markets.

Trade War

U.S. investors were hoping for a positive update on trade negotiations with China. The ongoing trade war rattled the market in the fourth quarter, and several major U.S. companies have blamed China for earnings and guidance misses. Trump said he didn’t blame China for taking advantage of the United States in the past.

“I have great respect for President Xi, and we are now working on a new trade deal with China. But it must include real, structural change to end unfair trade practices, reduce our chronic trade deficit, and protect American jobs,” Trump said.

On Wednesday morning, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said trade talks with China have been “very productive” ahead of a March 2 tariff deadline that could potentially ramp up tensions. Mnuchin is heading to China next week to continue negotiations and is optimistic about getting a deal in place before the deadline.

Infrastructure

Trump also emphasized the importance of an infrastructure bill.

“Both parties should be able to unite for a great rebuilding of America's crumbling infrastructure. I know that Congress is eager to pass an infrastructure bill, and I am eager to work with you on legislation to deliver new and important infrastructure investment,” Trump said.

During the 2016 campaign season, Trump called for a $1.5 trillion in infrastructure spending.

Drug Prices

Finally, Trump made some health care investors a bit nervous by taking a seemingly hardline stance on drug prices.

“The next major priority for me, and for all of us, should be to lower the cost of health care and prescription drugs -- and to protect patients with pre-existing conditions,” Trump said. “We should also require drug companies, insurance companies, and hospitals to disclose real prices to foster competition and bring costs down.”

Market Impact

Markets were mostly calm on Wednesday morning following the address.

Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, said investors should keep expectations low for bipartisan cooperation in Washington.

“It is difficult to see how much bipartisan compromise will be possible in a year when a crowded field is running for President, but the pharmaceutical and construction subsectors could see moves tomorrow as investors assess how likely the former is to be negatively affected and the latter is to be positively impacted,” said Zaccarelli. “Ultimately there wasn’t a lot of market-moving information in the speech.”

Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com, said the address didn’t do much for investors and business owners looking for clarity on China.

“Business leaders are struggling to work though the challenges associated with tariffs and uncertainty on trade policy, including whether the U.S. and China can forge agreement before next month’s deadline,” Hamrick said.

Hamrick said Trump’s discussion of an infrastructure bill was lacking in substance and specifics. “Anyone looking for more than passing mentions of new, detailed significant economic proposals was likely disappointed,” he said.

Related Links:

Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders Urge Limit On Corporate Buybacks

Wilbur Ross On Government Workers, The Shutdown And China Trade Deal

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Futures Politics Events Top Stories Economics Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FXI + IGF)

US Slaps 13 Indictments On Huawei Ahead Of China Trade Negotiations
China's GDP Growth In 2018 Was Lowest Since 1990
China Said To Offer US Concessions To Eliminate Trade Imbalance
What's Next For US And China Trade Talks?
3 Pros React To Latest Sino-American Trade Talks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PRIMKeyBancUpgrades28.0
CHDGoldman SachsUpgrades61.0
EQMJP MorganDowngrades54.0
MHOJMP SecuritiesDowngrades30.0
NYCBUBSUpgrades15.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Failure At Key Levels Dyes The Market Red