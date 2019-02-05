Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley: Ball Corp. Benefits From Rising Beverage Can Demand

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2019 11:21am   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley: Ball Corp. Benefits From Rising Beverage Can Demand
Related BLL
Barron's On: Where To Find Corporate Profits
Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2019
Disney, Alphabet And Super Bowl Players (Stocks To Watch Podcast) (Seeking Alpha)

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL)'s fourth-quarter earnings highlight strength in global beverage can demand and indicate that significant upside can be expected from the company’s contract renegotiations in 2020 and beyond, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Analyst

Analyst Neel Kumar maintains an Overweight rating on Ball Corp. with an unchanged $55 price target.

The Thesis

Ball is a leader in the beverage can space, with a global market share of around 33 percent and sales exposure of about 86 percent, Kumar said in a Monday note. 

The company reported around 4-percent growth in global beverage can volume in Q4, despite flat-to-down beverage consumption. Volume growth was driven by 4-percent growth in North America and 10-percent growth in Europe, with both these regions showing solid demand for specialty cans.

About 15-20 percent of Ball's contract volumes are scheduled to commence in 2020 and beyond, Kumar said. During the Q4 earnings call, the company indicated that most of its negotiations for the next 18 months are “largely concluded" and possibly at better terms, he said.

The analyst estimates that a 5-percent increase in the price of Ball’s 12-ounce cans alone could result in an additional $31-$51 million, representing 2-3 percent of EBITDA.

This does not take into account any benefit from a favorable mix shift to specialty cans, a rapidly growing segment with higher margins than commodity cans, according to Morgan Stanley.  

Price Action

Ball Corp. shares were trading up slightly at $52 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Barron's On: Where To Find Corporate Profits

Analyst Drops Bearish Ball Corp. Thesis After EPS, Sales Beat 

Latest Ratings for BLL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019Morgan StanleyInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Jan 2019CitigroupMaintainsBuyBuy
Nov 2018RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BLL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Morgan Stanley Neel KumarAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLL)

Barron's On: Where To Find Corporate Profits
Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 17, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BKNGDeutsche BankUpgrades0.0
CTLCitigroupDowngrades0.0
DHXMB. Riley FBRUpgrades0.0
EFXDeutsche BankDowngrades0.0
GNTXLongbow ResearchDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling Targets Major Support At 1.3000 After Breaking 200-DMA