Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pump Up The Volume: Morgan Stanley Thinks Sonos Could Go Higher

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2019 3:33pm   Comments
Share:
Pump Up The Volume: Morgan Stanley Thinks Sonos Could Go Higher
Related
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
The Unicorns Most Likely To Test IPO Waters In 2019
Sonos Upgraded To Overweight From Equal Weight At Morgan Stanley (TalkMarkets)

Investors were pumping up the volume on speaker maker Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) following an upgrade from Morgan Stanley, which likes its new product plans and distribution deal with IKEA.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley analyst Yuuji Anderson upgraded Sonos from Equal-Weight to Overweight, while lowering the price target to $15 from $20.

The Thesis

Investors may be overlooking the potential for the high-end speaker maker, lumping it in with other small-cap consumer electronics makers, which have struggled.

But the upside for Sonos has a clearer tone, Anderson wrote in a note to investors.

Sonos, which went public last August, will begin shipping speaker modules for IKEA products in the September quarter, it has a new product called The Amp, and its Beam soundbar has been doing well – all upsides for the company, Anderson said.

“We have greater confidence in Sonos' roadmap: new product introductions over the next twelve months meaningfully expand categories (custom home solutions, furniture, outdoor) and distribution opportunities (IKEA) while likely declines in older speaker products are being more than offset by strong receptivity to the Beam,” Anderson wrote in the note. “We continue to gain confidence in new products and see significant upside potential to the stock.”

Price Action

Shares of Sonos were up 1.5 percent to $11.15 in Monday's trading session.

Related Links:

Loud And Clear: Sonos Boasts High Demand In Q4 Print

Wireless Speaker Company Sonos Files For IPO: What You Need To Know

Photo courtesy of Sonos.

Latest Ratings for SONO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Aug 2018RBC CapitalInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Aug 2018Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SONO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: IKEA Morgan Stanely Yuuji AndersonAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SONO)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
The Unicorns Most Likely To Test IPO Waters In 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
USAPKeyBancUpgrades25.0
ZNGAKeyBancUpgrades5.0
BHPJefferiesUpgrades0.0
ATUJP MorganUpgrades23.0
FISVRBC CapitalUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Bullish SunTrust Previews Alibaba's Q3 Print