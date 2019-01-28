Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts Cut AbbVie Price Targets After Earnings Miss
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 28, 2019 10:59am   Comments
Share:
Analysts Cut AbbVie Price Targets After Earnings Miss
Related
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
Market Looks To End Week On High Note Amid Potential Progress On Ending Shutdown
FDA OKs new use for AbbVie's Imbruvica (Seeking Alpha)

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) dropped Friday after falling short of fourth-quarter earnings estimates. A $1.90 bottom line missed a $1.93 estimate, and sales of $8.305 billion underperformed forecasts of $8.37 billion.

The Analysts

Morgan Stanley analyst David Risinger maintained an Equal-weight rating on the stock and lowered the price target from $88 to $84.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Jason Gerberry maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $95 to $87.

The Thesis

While generally satisfied with total revenue and earnings per share, Bank of America pointed to lower-than-expected product sales and 2019 guidance in a Friday note. The firm cut its full-year sales estimates.

“The majority of our forecast reduction comes from global Humira, although we also now forecast genericization of Androgel following Q4 launch of a generic,” Gerberry said. 

BofA projects that lower operating expenses will offset 2019 sales reductions, but said the three following years lack such a buffer. Four product launches are expected to depress EPS between 2020 and 2022.

Morgan Stanley highlights a different calculus.

“We believe ABBV could miss '19 U.S. HCV [hepatitis C] guidance and think investors could begin to fear BI [Boehringer Ingelheim] biosimilar newsflow risk in '20,” Risinger said. “But this is balanced by accelerating revenue growth in '20 to 6 percent.”

The analyst forecast a BI patent trial in 2020 and a 12-percent drop in U.S. HCV sales amid pressure from Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD).

Risinger said he anticipates potential regulatory scrutiny over Humira pricing — although nothing too damaging.

“We would expect Abbvie to emphasize that net price increases have grown at a slower rate than list due to rebates and that the company has decelerated price increases in recent years,” the analyst said. “Importantly, we see potential legislation to bring down list prices of drugs as unlikely to pass in a Republican-led Senate.”

The drug’s international declines are forecasted to moderate in 2020 and help drive revenue growth acceleration, Risinger said. 

Additional catalysts include FDA approval of risankizumab and upadacitinib through 2019, he said. 

Price Action

AbbVie shares were down 3.5 percent at $77.72 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

Credit Suisse Downgrades AbbVie On Humira Competitive Concerns

AbbVie's Rare Blood Cancer Drug Combo Snags FDA Approval

Photo courtesy of AbbVie. 

Latest Ratings for ABBV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019UBSAssumesNeutralNeutral
Jan 2019Bank of AmericaDowngradesBuyNeutral
Dec 2018Standpoint ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ABBV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch David RisingerAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILD + ABBV)

55 Biggest Movers From Friday
Market Looks To End Week On High Note Amid Potential Progress On Ending Shutdown
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Intuitive Surgical Earnings, Corbus To Offer Shares, Eton In-Licenses Neurologic Drug
10 Stocks To Watch For January 25, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2019
Q4 Earnings Preview For AbbVie
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

EUR/USD Forecast: Holding The Highs, But Draghi Can Out-Dove The Fed