Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Turns Bearish On Williams-Sonoma, Expects Pressures To Intensity

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 23, 2019 3:40pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Turns Bearish On Williams-Sonoma, Expects Pressures To Intensity
Related WSM
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 23, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of Earnings
Why Williams-Sonoma Could Surge Higher (GuruFocus)

Specialty retailer Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) faces multiple headwinds in 2019, which is likely to lead an acceleration in margin deterioration along with greater top-and-bottom line pressure, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley's Simeon Gutman downgraded Williams-Sonoma from Equal-weight to Underweight with a price target lowered from $55 to $49.

The Thesis

Among the multiple brands under the company's portfolio, the core Williams-Sonoma brand and West Elm continue to perform well, Gutman said in the note. But the Pottery Barn brand, which accounts for around 55 percent of total revenue, has bounced between negative and positive comps over the past three years and Morgan Stanley's proprietary survey now points to a poor outlook.

The firm's November 2018 "AlphaWise Home Furnishing" survey found a decrease in customer visits to Pottery Barn along with a drop in intent to purchase at Pottery Barn as well as Williams Sonoma and west elm. As such, the Pottery Brand is likely to post "anemic" results in 2019, which will make it difficult for the company to leverage expenses.

Williams-Sonoma also faces macro headwinds as it could be more negatively impacted to potential tariffs than other retailers. In addition, the research firm's survey also found the company is among the worst positioned to navigate through a potential recession.

Price Action

Shares of Williams-Sonoma were trading lower by 1.7 percent at $51.59 Wednesday afternoon.

Related Links:

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Walmart, Says Premium Valuation Is Justified

How The 'Fading' Pottery Barn Brand Impacts Williams-Sonoma

Latest Ratings for WSM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Nov 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Nov 2018CitigroupMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for WSM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Morgan Stanley Pottery Barn retailers Simeon GutmanAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WSM)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 23, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of Earnings
Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
QTWOKeyBancUpgrades74.0
VIPSKeyBancUpgrades10.0
ADNTRBC CapitalDowngrades16.0
DLPHRBC CapitalDowngrades17.0
MTORRBC CapitalDowngrades19.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

JPMorgan Upgrades Logitech After Q3 Beat-And-Raise