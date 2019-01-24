Baird Names Wolverine World Wide As Positive Fresh Pick
VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) reported a beat-and-raise quarter, thanks to strong U.S. performance and greater-than-expected SG&A leverage, prompting an analyst at Baird to view positively the outlook for peer Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW).
The Analyst
Analyst Jonathan Komp maintained an Outperform rating and $40 price target on Wolverine.
The Thesis
Apart from the strength in U.S., colder January weather is likely to increase demand for cold-weather brands, resulting in cleaner channel inventories and likely supporting order books, Komp said in a note. He now has greater confidence in Q4 and 2019 estimates for Wolverine.
With the prior Q4 outlook discounting headwinds from Latin America and the Sears Holdings Corp (OTC: SHLDQ) bankruptcy, the analyst sees scope for upside, thanks to a potentially favorable environment and internal initiatives for Merrell and Sperry, partly offsetting low visibility at Saucony.
Baird also expects the company to guide 2019 positively, with broad-based strength across brands.
"Accordingly, we see consensus revenue/EPS growth of +3.8%/+8.8% as potentially too low, and importantly see potential for sustained top-line gains to support a re-rating higher," Komp wrote in the note.
Baird sees a favorable outlook, based on potential for continued double-digit EPS gains and valuation expansion. The return to the stock's typical slight P/E premium would mean over 25 percent one-year-out upside potential.
Price Action
Shares traded at $33.85 Thursday afternoon.
Related Links:
Shoe Retailer DSW To Sell Green Growth Brands' CBD Products
Which Shoe Retailers Mirror Nike's Performance?
Latest Ratings for WWW
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2018
|Baird
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
|Aug 2018
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Aug 2018
|Argus
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for WWW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Baird Jonathan KompAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.