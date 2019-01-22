Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Guggenheim Previews PTC's Q1 Earnings

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2019 2:40pm   Comments
Share:
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 16, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is scheduled to report Q1 results after Wednesday's close. Macro concerns are unlikely to have impacted the company’s results, which could be in-line with expectations, according to Guggenheim.

The Analyst

Guggenheim’s Ken Wong maintained a Buy rating on PTC, with an unchanged $100 price target.

The Thesis

PTC’s license and subscription bookings are expected to have declined within the guidance range of $100 million-$110 million. The company meeting the consensus expectations for Q1 may be viewed positively by investors, who are focusing on macro concerns, Wong said.

Subscription ACV may come in-line with the consensus estimates of $40 million, although mix could have been be impacted by the EoL of perpetual license in January. Investors may not react too negatively to this, given the one-off nature of this buying behavior.

PTC’s Q1 revenue could meet the upper end of the guidance range of $318 million-$326 million, beating the consensus estimate of $324 million, despite the negative currency impact and fewer selling days in the quarter.

Wong expressed optimism regarding CFO Andrew Miller being able to continue to manage costs and drive EBIT margins higher than the Street’s estimate of 21.6 percent.

“We have not run into any company or sector specific commentary that would indicate pullbacks in IT spend and thus we do not expect changes to FY19 guide, specifically L&S bookings ($500-520M) and FCF ($273-283M) outside of FX,” Wong wrote in the report.

Price Action

Shares of PTC were trading down 1.7 percent at $86.11 Tuesday afternoon.

Latest Ratings for PTC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Dec 2018Stifel NicolausInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Aug 2018GuggenheimReinstatesBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for PTC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Guggenheim Ken WongAnalyst Color Previews Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTC)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 16, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CABOKeyBancUpgrades1,025.0
PANWBMO CapitalUpgrades240.0
UAAGoldman SachsUpgrades28.0
FDCBarclaysDowngrades23.0
GPSGoldman SachsDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

FitzMark Acquires Reliable Source Logistics, Consolidating Indianapolis Freight Brokerage