Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo Expects Kinder Morgan To Outperform Peers In 2019

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 17, 2019 10:25am   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo Expects Kinder Morgan To Outperform Peers In 2019
Related KMI
A Preview Of Kinder Morgan's Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For January 16, 2019
What Dividend Growth Investors Can Learn From PG&E Corporation (Seeking Alpha)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) reported Q4 results that were broadly in-line with expectations after the close Wednesday and maintained its 2019 guidance. Although the company has some exposure to flailing PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), the downside risk is likely to be modest, according to Wells Fargo.

The Analyst

Analyst Michael Blum maintains an Outperform rating on Kinder Morgan with an unchanged $21 price target. 

The Thesis

Kinder Morgan reported its Q4 adjusted EBITDA at $1.962 billion, in-line with expectations. The impact of marginally below-expectations results in natural gas pipelines was offset by lower G&A expenses.

The company’s DCF per share of 56 cents beat the estimate of 54 cents, driven by higher earnings from joint ventures. Kinder Morgan announced a Q4 dividend of 20 cents per share.

Although the impact of a PG&E bankruptcy should be watched, the downside risk to Kinder Morgan should amount to only 1 percent of DCF even in a worst-case scenario, Blum said in a Thursday note. 

Kinder Morgan’s DCF and EBITDA remained relatively flat from 2014 through 2017, mainly on account of headwinds in the company’s base business, the analyst said, adding that the headwinds are fading. DCF per share grew 6 percent in 2018 and is likely to increase by an average of 6 percent annually from 2019-21, Blum said. 

“With KMI’s balance sheet improved, key financial metrics growing again and share buybacks potentially on the horizon, we think KMI should outperform peers in 2019." 

Price Action

Kinder Morgan shares were trading down by more than 1 percent at $17.29 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

A Preview Of Kinder Morgan's Q4 Earnings
Barron's Picks And Pans: 2019 Picks, Emerging Markets, Small Caps And More

Latest Ratings for KMI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018JefferiesUpgradesHoldBuy
Nov 2018MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Nov 2018Wolfe ResearchDowngradesPeer PerformUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for KMI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Guidance Price Target Commodities Reiteration Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PCG + KMI)

22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Analysts Talk Utility Stocks In The Aftermath Of PG&E Bankruptcy News
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
PG&E Is Being Replaced In The S&P 500 And Dow Jones Utility Average
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 16, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Are We There Yet? Autonomous Vehicles May Never Be There

NFI Is Said To Be Exiting Controversial Los Angeles Warehouse