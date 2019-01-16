Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Jan. 16. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Kinder Morgan management projections, analysts predict EPS of 26 cents on revenue of $3.81 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Kinder Morgan reported per share earnings of 21 cents on sales of $3.63 billion. Sales would be have grown 4.9 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.21 0.18 EPS Actual 0.21 0.21 0.22 0.21

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.73 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Kinder Morgan stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months. Most Common Rating: Neutral

Conference Call

Kinder Morgan's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.kindermorgan.com/