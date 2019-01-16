Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Next For GE? Two Pros Debate

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2019 1:51pm   Comments
Share:
What's Next For GE? Two Pros Debate
Related GE
Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In GE
GE, McDonald's, Nordstrom, Target: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 8
Brazil grid operator wants 662 GE transformers removed - Reuters (Seeking Alpha)

The last two years weren't friendly to General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) investors, with the stock falling from north of $30 per share to below $10 per share and being removed from the prestigious Dow Jones Industrial Average.

So what's next for GE? It depends who you ask.

Chart Pro: Wait For Lower Prices

As expected, GE's stock bounced off its 2009 lows in the mid-$6 per share level, but even after rallying 30 percent, the stock has yet to break above any key resistance levels, Miller Tabak equity strategist Matt Maley said during a recent CNBC "Trading Nation" segment.

The stock's 100-day moving average is "quite a bit above where it is trading right now" and is unlikely to break above on the first try, as the stock's relative strength index is overbought to the same extent it was in 2016.  

"I don't think we get back to the lows we saw back in December," he said. "But I do think long-term buyers will be able to buy [GE] at lower prices over the next month or so."

Trader: 'Long-Term Buyers From Here'

Vios Advisors managing director Michael Bapis offered a different take.

GE's stock is a "classic mispricing of a security," with the health care and aviation units alone worth more than $10 per share, he said. This view implies the rest of the company has a negative valuation, which is inaccurate, Bapis said. 

"If you look at the valuations and the fundamentals, they point to straight up." 

Although this doesn't necessarily translate to the stock similarly shooting "straight up," investors should be long-term buyers of the stock, in Bapis' view. 

Related Links:

Cramer: Don't Rush To Buy GE After Analyst Upgrades

What's Next For General Electric's Stock? Here's A Technical Take

Photo by Jud McCranie/Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for GE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018BarclaysMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Dec 2018JP MorganUpgradesUnderweightNeutral
Nov 2018CitigroupMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for GE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: CNBC Matt Maley Michael Bapis Miller Tabak Trading NationAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE)

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In GE
GE, McDonald's, Nordstrom, Target: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 8
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Investor Movement Index December Summary
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
21 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SHWKeyBancMaintains450.0
ACNCitigroupUpgrades169.0
CGBDJP MorganUpgrades15.5
NLYJP MorganUpgrades10.5
NTNXMorgan StanleyUpgrades58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

United Flies After Earnings, And This Chart Shows More Room To Run