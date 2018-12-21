Market Overview

Cramer: Don't Rush To Buy GE After Analyst Upgrades

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2018 11:06am   Comments
Golden Oldies (TalkMarkets)

One of the Street's more notable General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) bears, JPMorgan's Steve Tusa, parted ways with his multiyear bearish stance on the stock last week.

A few days later, Vertical Research Partners' Jeffrey Sprague turned bullish on the stock for the first time in more than a decade. But investors shouldn't conclude this is a "green light" to take a position in the stock, according to CNBC's Jim Cramer.

What Happened

GE stock rightfully rebounded from its multiyear low of $6.66 in reaction to Tusa's upgrade note, Cramer said during his daily 'Mad Money' show Thursday. Yet Tusa's upgrade note didn't include a price target lift, and the analyst cautioned that earnings estimates need to be revised lower moving forward.

The upgrade is strictly due the stock falling so much it reached "the point where [Tusa] believes it has a reasonable valuation," Cramer said.

Why It's Important

GE's stock is not far removed from its multiyear lows, and the The Wall Street Journal wrote an "epic eulogy" for the business, Cramer said, referencing the WSJ article titled "GE Powered the American Century — Then It Burned Out."

On the other hand, this is the kind of reporting that "often marks the bottom" for a stock," the CNBC host said.

What's Next

Cramer said he cannot recommend buying GE's stock at a time when investors are clearly worried about what is coming next: "a Fed-induced smackdown."

Photo by Bubba73/Wikimedia.

Latest Ratings for GE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018BarclaysMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Dec 2018JP MorganUpgradesUnderweightNeutral
Nov 2018CitigroupMaintainsBuyBuy

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

