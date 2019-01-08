Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Raymond James Is Hungry For Cheesecake Factory And Chili's

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2019 3:09pm   Comments
Share:
Raymond James Is Hungry For Cheesecake Factory And Chili's
Related CAKE
Barclays Loses Its Appetite For Cheesecake Factory
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 12, 2018
Raymond James bullish on three restaurant stocks (Seeking Alpha)
Related EAT
Earnings Scheduled For October 30, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 25, 2018
Brinker International Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade (Investor's Business Daily)

Investors looking to take a more "constructive tactical stance" on the restaurant sector may want to consider Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) or Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), according to Raymond James.

The Analyst

Raymond James' Brian Vaccaro upgraded Cheesecake Factory from Market Perform to Outperform with a new $50 price target.

Vaccaro also upgraded Brinker from Market Perform to Outperform with a new $53 price target.

The Thesis

The restaurant sector is looking more encouraging for three key reasons, Vaccaro wrote in a note.

Restaurant industry data for December has yet to be released. As a whole, though, the restaurant sector could show a comp gain of 1.5 percent to 2 percent in the final quarter of 2018. This would imply sequential improvements in two-year comp trends. Encouragingly, expectations for a strong quarter isn't reflected in the Street's estimates, which calls for mostly flat to 0.5 percent comp growth.

The sector benefited from low gas prices and favorable macro trends and could continue into 2019 from a tax refund season, the analyst said. The group faces easy comparisons in the first two months of the new year.

Most restaurant chains will likely see mid-to-single digit wage inflation in 2019 due to a very tight labor market while more than 20 states increased their minimum wage for 2019. But most restaurants are expected to increase their menu prices by around 2 percent in 2019, which creates a scenario for flat to down slightly cost of goods sold ratios for most restaurant companies.

The research firm was already bullish on several names in the restaurant sector. The addition of Cheesecake Factory and Brinker, the parent company of Chili's and other brands, can now be made due to a ahead of a more favorable near-term setup for the group.

Price Action

Shares of Cheesecake Factory were trading higher by more than 5 percent Tuesday, while Brinker was higher by more than 4 percent.

Related Links:

Barclays Loses Its Appetite For Cheesecake Factory

RBC Grows An Appetite For Chili's Parent Company

Latest Ratings for CAKE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019Raymond JamesUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Nov 2018BarclaysMaintainsUnderweightUnderweight
Nov 2018BarclaysDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CAKE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Brian Vaccaro minimum wageAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAKE + EAT)

Barclays Loses Its Appetite For Cheesecake Factory
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 12, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
EVBGKeyBancDowngrades0.0
MBKeyBancDowngrades0.0
AONGoldman SachsDowngrades163.0
BIDUMorgan StanleyDowngrades188.0
CAKERaymond JamesUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

JPMorgan: Bloomin' Brands Shares Are Trading At Unwarranted Discount To Peers