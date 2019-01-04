Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goldman Sachs Adds Netflix To 'Conviction Buy' List
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 04, 2019 10:42am   Comments
Share:
Goldman Sachs Adds Netflix To 'Conviction Buy' List
Related NFLX
Market Rebounds On Trade Optimism, Tech Bounce; Jobs Report Stronger Than Expected
Apple's Lowered Guidance Underscores Worries About Trade, Global Growth
Stock Market Surges On Jobs Report; FANG Stock To Retake Key Level (Investor's Business Daily)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) led the market higher on Friday morning after one Wall Street firm added the stock to its list of top stocks to buy.

The Analyst

Goldman Sachs analyst Heath Terry reiterated his Buy rating and $400 price target for Netflix and added the stock to Goldman’s "Conviction Buy" list.

The Thesis

A late-year sell-off in the second half of 2018 has made Netflix one of the most compelling risk-reward opportunities in the entire tech sector. Terry said Goldman expects Netflix’s aggressive investments in content and international expansion will continue to generate subscriber growth beats in coming quarters, a recipe for a higher share price for investors.

“While we also believe that these investments and the associated cash burn (roughly $3bn in 2019E) will require it to return to the HY debt market over the next 3 years, we see a path for Netflix to both double its annual content investment and generate positive cash returns by 2022 while improving leverage and interest coverage ratios vs. 2018, as the company begins to fully amortize owned Originals,” Terry wrote in Friday's note.

In addition to global expansion, Terry said Netflix still has room for growth in relatively high penetrated markets, such as North America and Europe, where average revenue per user is much higher than in other markets. For example, Goldman found Netflix app downloads reached an all-time high in the U.S. in December despite the company’s greater than 50 percent penetration rate of U.S. households.

Price Action

Netflix shares traded higher by 6 percent to $287.69 Friday morning.

Related Links:

Barclays Upgrades Disney On Streaming Service Optimism

Analyst: FANG Stocks Growth Fundamentals Remain Relatively Strong

Photo courtesy of Netflix. 

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018BuckinghamUpgradesUnderperformBuy
Oct 2018Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Oct 2018Imperial CapitalMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Goldman Sachs Heath TerryAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

Market Rebounds On Trade Optimism, Tech Bounce; Jobs Report Stronger Than Expected
Apple's Lowered Guidance Underscores Worries About Trade, Global Growth
Apple Makes Drastic Cut To Q1 Sales Guidance, With iPhone Performance To Blame
Volatile Start To 2019 Amid Weak China Manufacturing Data
SunTrust Cuts Netflix Price Target, Doesn't Expect Upside In Q4 Subscribers
Loup Ventures: Apple Services Model Is Sound Despite Netflix Exit
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
QRTEAKeyBancDowngrades0.0
SFLYKeyBancUpgrades55.0
VMWKeyBancMaintains172.0
INTCBank of AmericaUpgrades0.0
TXNBank of AmericaDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Market Rebounds On Trade Optimism, Tech Bounce; Jobs Report Stronger Than Expected