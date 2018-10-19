Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Barclays Upgrades Disney On Streaming Service Optimism
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 19, 2018 12:42pm   Comments
Share:
Barclays Upgrades Disney On Streaming Service Optimism
Related DIS
Wedbush Adds Apple To Best Ideas List, Sees Opportunity In iPhone Upgrades Next Year
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Barclays upgrades Disney on streaming pivot (Seeking Alpha)

The next year will be a critical time for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and its investors as the company attempts to make a major pivot to streaming video. While there’s still plenty of uncertainty surrounding Disney’s upcoming streaming service launch, one Wall Street analyst saye the risk for investors is currently to the upside.

The Analyst

Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar upgraded Disney from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised his price target from $104 to $130.

The Thesis

Disney is on the verge of entering the “story” phase of its streaming rollout, where headlines will likely influence the stock price more than data. In the past, Venkateshwar said Disney has received the benefit of the doubt during similar phases due to its long-term track record of execution, and he expects Disney will get similar treatment this time as well.

Venkateshwar said investors may soon get more clarity on the outlook for some of the more difficult parts of Disney’s business, such as ESPN. Venkateshwar said Disney’s next Investor Day event, which has not yet been scheduled, could be a bullish catalyst for the stock.

“We acknowledge that we might be a bit early on this call given that Investor Day details haven’t been announced yet but we believe that the risk of substantial downside from even more bearish current expectations is limited,” Venkateshwar wrote in the note.

At the same time, Disney will undoubtedly need to make massive investments to launch and scale-up its streaming service. Those investments will take a significant bite out of the company’s near-term earning potential.

Price Action

Disney stock traded higher by 1.5 percent to $117.94.

Related Links:

9 Streaming Services With The Best Original Content

Scrooges Of The Forbes 400: America's Least Philanthropic Billionaires

Latest Ratings for DIS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018BarclaysUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Oct 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Aug 2018B. Riley FBRMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DIS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Barclays ESPN Kannan VenkateshwarAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Wedbush Adds Apple To Best Ideas List, Sees Opportunity In iPhone Upgrades Next Year
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 19, 2018
This Day In Market History: Disney's Predecessor Cartoon Studio Kicks Off
Bank Earnings To The Rescue? Market Seeing Some Green After Strong Results
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AAPLWedbushInitiates Coverage On310.0
DHTJP MorganUpgrades0.0
DISBarclaysUpgrades130.0
DXCMGoldman SachsUpgrades125.0
ORLYJP MorganUpgrades398.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Analysts: Micron's Buyout of Joint Flash Venture With Intel A Long-Term Positive