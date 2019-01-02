Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aegis Lowers eBay Revenue Estimate On European Economic Softness, Strong Dollar

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 02, 2019 5:02pm   Comments
Share:
Aegis Lowers eBay Revenue Estimate On European Economic Softness, Strong Dollar
Related EBAY
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 12, 2018

A soft European economy and strong U.S. dollar led Aegis Capital Wednesday to lower its full-year 2019 revenue estimates for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY).

The Analyst

Aegis analyst Victor Anthony maintained a Buy rating on eBay and lowered the price target to $40 from $44.

The Thesis

The auction site is likely to suffer from expected lower overall merchandise sales volume because of economic softness in Europe and a strong U.S. dollar, Anthony said in a Wednesday note.

The strengthening of the dollar has a negative impact on exports, and eBay has a good-sized cross-border business, the analyst said. 

The risk factors cited by Anthony include: 

  • More competition from other e-commerce companies, particularly Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)
  • The uncertain prospects surrounding the potential for additional future government regulations.
  • The possibility of higher postal rates.
  • Overall macro issues affecting the broader stock market, including trade wars, interest rates and energy prices.

Price Action

Shares of eBay were 2.78 percent higher at $28.85 at the close Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Morgan Stanley Downgrades eBay On Slower GMV Growth

What To Do With eBay Now? Analysts Debate

Latest Ratings for EBAY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018Wells FargoMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Dec 2018Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Nov 2018CitigroupMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for EBAY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Aegis Victor AnthonyAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + EBAY)

The Year In Retail: Struggling Department Stores, A Smartwatch Success And Predictions
Volatile Start To 2019 Amid Weak China Manufacturing Data
Logistics Market Expansion Dominated By Manufacturing, Retail
Height: Post Office's Strong Liquidity Makes Immediate Crisis, Changes Less Likely
Who Made, Lost The Most Money In 2018
Transport In 2018: The Year That ELDs, The Economy And The Driver Squeeze All Came Together
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BAXMorgan StanleyUpgrades77.0
GMEDMorgan StanleyDowngrades49.0
HOLXMorgan StanleyDowngrades39.0
MRNAMorgan StanleyInitiates Coverage On29.0
BMRNRaymond JamesDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Morgan Stanley: Moderna Has Significant Competitive Advantage