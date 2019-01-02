Aegis Lowers eBay Revenue Estimate On European Economic Softness, Strong Dollar
A soft European economy and strong U.S. dollar led Aegis Capital Wednesday to lower its full-year 2019 revenue estimates for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY).
The Analyst
Aegis analyst Victor Anthony maintained a Buy rating on eBay and lowered the price target to $40 from $44.
The Thesis
The auction site is likely to suffer from expected lower overall merchandise sales volume because of economic softness in Europe and a strong U.S. dollar, Anthony said in a Wednesday note.
The strengthening of the dollar has a negative impact on exports, and eBay has a good-sized cross-border business, the analyst said.
The risk factors cited by Anthony include:
- More competition from other e-commerce companies, particularly Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)
- The uncertain prospects surrounding the potential for additional future government regulations.
- The possibility of higher postal rates.
- Overall macro issues affecting the broader stock market, including trade wars, interest rates and energy prices.
Price Action
Shares of eBay were 2.78 percent higher at $28.85 at the close Wednesday.
Related Links:
Morgan Stanley Downgrades eBay On Slower GMV Growth
What To Do With eBay Now? Analysts Debate
Latest Ratings for EBAY
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2018
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
|Dec 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
|Nov 2018
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for EBAY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Aegis Victor AnthonyAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.