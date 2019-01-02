Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Raymond James Lowers SS&C Technologies Estimates, But Remains Bullish On Stock

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 02, 2019 1:47pm   Comments
Share:
Raymond James Lowers SS&C Technologies Estimates, But Remains Bullish On Stock
Related SSNC
28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up, Dow Futures Surge 450 Points
Fintech ETFs outperform the S&P in 2018 (Seeking Alpha)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) could generate healthy EBITDA and EPS growth in the coming years, driven by integration and cross-selling efforts, according to Raymond James.

The Analyst

Raymond James’ Patrick O'Shaughnessy maintains a Strong Buy rating on SS&C Technologies and reduced the price target from $68 to $67.

The Thesis

Although there have been growing concerns around hedge fund closures and redemptions, SS&C's latest redemption request data “continues to show no evidence of this bear case playing out yet,” O'Shaughnessy said in a Monday note. 

Although SS&C Technologies’ exposure to the equity markets is limited, it is not zero, the analyst said.

Considering the market sell-off during the fourth quarter, “we're lowering our 2019 organic, FX-neutral revenue growth estimate from 4 percent to 3 percent,” O'Shaughnessy said. 

Raymond James reduced its non-GAAP EPS estimates for 2018, 2019 and 2020 from $2.81 to $2.80; $3.61 to $3.53; and $3.97 to $3.95, respectively.

Price Action

SS&C Technologies shares were down 0.91 percent at $44.70 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Is SS&C Technologies A Buy At Its Current P/E Multiple?

SS&C Technologies 2018 Analyst Day

Latest Ratings for SSNC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong BuyStrong Buy
Nov 2018Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong BuyStrong Buy
Nov 2018DA DavidsonUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SSNC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond JamesAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SSNC)

28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up, Dow Futures Surge 450 Points
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BAXMorgan StanleyUpgrades77.0
GMEDMorgan StanleyDowngrades49.0
HOLXMorgan StanleyDowngrades39.0
MRNAMorgan StanleyInitiates Coverage On29.0
BMRNRaymond JamesDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Ice, Snow, And Wind To Make Trouble For Truckers Through The Week