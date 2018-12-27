What's Next For 5G?

One of the more notable technological developments in 2019 and beyond promises to be the global rollout of 5G technology.

Yet the end of 2018, which has been marked by geopolitical concerns, implies a complicated or uncertain outlook for 5G in the coming year.

Digital Shadows: More Than US Vs. China

For the time being, it seems that the global 5G battle consists of American manufacturers and their Chinese counterparts, James Chappell, co-founder and chief innovation officer at Digital Shadows, told CNBC in an interview.

The reality is that the implications for 5G are much broader, with the "five eyes nations" — Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the U.S. — all "embroiled" in the conversation by mostly siding against China's Huawei, Chappell said.

European countries aren't as involved in the 5G conversation, but a decision will need to be made soon given the many security-related risks, including espionage, he said.

Pelham Smithers: Nokia Could Be A Winner

5G technology could prove to be the biggest advancement, not only in technology, but for society as a whole, Pelham Smithers, managing director of Pelham Smithers Associates, told CNBC. It is "dangerous" to include Huawei technology, especially among enterprises, he said.

Instead, companies are likely to turn toward alternatives like Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) that already hold many 5G-related patents, in Smithers' view.

What About Apple?

5G technology could give Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) an opportunity to change its identity for the better, Smithers said. Today, Apple wants to be viewed as a services company, but at its core, its primary product is a consumer solutions company that sells a hardware device with some services-like capabilities, he said.

