Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Next For 5G?

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2018 11:23am   Comments
Share:
What's Next For 5G?

One of the more notable technological developments in 2019 and beyond promises to be the global rollout of 5G technology.

Yet the end of 2018, which has been marked by geopolitical concerns, implies a complicated or uncertain outlook for 5G in the coming year.

Digital Shadows: More Than US Vs. China

For the time being, it seems that the global 5G battle consists of American manufacturers and their Chinese counterparts, James Chappell, co-founder and chief innovation officer at Digital Shadows, told CNBC in an interview.

The reality is that the implications for 5G are much broader, with the "five eyes nations" — Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the U.S. — all "embroiled" in the conversation by mostly siding against China's Huawei, Chappell said. 

European countries aren't as involved in the 5G conversation, but a decision will need to be made soon given the many security-related risks, including espionage, he said.

Pelham Smithers: Nokia Could Be A Winner

5G technology could prove to be the biggest advancement, not only in technology, but for society as a whole, Pelham Smithers, managing director of Pelham Smithers Associates, told CNBC. It is "dangerous" to include Huawei technology, especially among enterprises, he said.

Instead, companies are likely to turn toward alternatives like Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) that already hold many 5G-related patents, in Smithers' view.

What About Apple?

5G technology could give Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) an opportunity to change its identity for the better, Smithers said. Today, Apple wants to be viewed as a services company, but at its core, its primary product is a consumer solutions company that sells a hardware device with some services-like capabilities, he said. 

Related Links:

Raymond James: T-Mobile, Sprint Merger A Factor In 5G Race With China

Pro: Western Allies Need To Avoid Chinese 5G Equipment

Posted-In: 5G Apple Services China CNBCAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + NOK)

Alibaba, Apple, GLD, IYR: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 27
Retail, Tech And Other Market Experts Lined Up For Thursday's PreMarket Prep
Amazon Sets Holiday Shopping Records
It Can Pay To Be Bearish On Tech
Holiday Cheer Hard To Find Following Wall Street's Worst Week In A Decade
Losing Its FAANG: Market Struggles In 2018 As Tech Rally Slows
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ASHJP MorganUpgrades0.0
PEGIBank of AmericaUpgrades18.5
SFLCitigroupInitiates Coverage On11.0
XGTIDawson JamesInitiates Coverage On1.0
NVDARBC CapitalReiterates200.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Today's Pickup: Electric Vehicle Adoption Could Increase Fuel Tax Burden On Gasoline Vehicle Users