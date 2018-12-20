Market Overview

Raymond James: T-Mobile, Sprint Merger A Factor In 5G Race With China

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2018 12:06pm   Comments
The pending merger between T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) has received approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S.

The probability of the merger receiving the required regulatory approvals has risen from 65 percent to 80 percent, according to Raymond James.

The Analyst

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Strong Buy rating on T-Mobile and raised the price target from $85 to $86.

The Thesis

Japan's Softbank owns around 84 percent of Sprint, and Germany’s Deutsche Telekom has a stake of around 63 percent in T-Mobile. The merger is being framed as a help to the U.S. in gaining a lead over China in 5G deployment, Prentiss said in a Tuesday note. 

The telecom merger is “picking up political momentum in the Trump administration,” which has increased the probability of it being approved, the analyst said, adding that a decision on the merger could be rendered early next year.

T-Mobile is attractive both on a standalone basis and as a merged entity, Prentiss said. T-Mobile’s standalone business is improving in terms of churn, net adds and ARPU, he said. 

The merged companies should be able to fully realize synergies in 2024, according to Raymond James. The new company's operational and non-operational value discounted back to year-end 2019 suggests a fair value of $87 per share, in the sell-side firm's view. 

Price Action

T-Mobile shares were down 0.91 at $64.28 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Public domain photo via Wikimedia.

Latest Ratings for TMUS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong BuyStrong Buy
Oct 2018NomuraMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Oct 2018Wells FargoMaintainsOutperformOutperform

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Price Target Politics Reiteration M&A Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

