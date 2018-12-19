Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo Encouraged With Bob Evans Brand After Meeting With Post Management

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2018 10:42am   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo Encouraged With Bob Evans Brand After Meeting With Post Management
Related POST
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE: POST) is progressing well with its latest acquisitions and its cereal execution remains strong, according to Wells Fargo.

The Analyst

Wells Fargo’s John Baumgartner maintains an Outperform rating on Post Holdings with a $114 price target.

The Thesis

An investor meeting with Post’s management provided increased visibility and triggered more confidence in the company’s strong execution, Baumgartner said.

Post made two acquisitions in 2017, namely Bob Evans Farms and Weetabix. The integration of Bob Evans continues to be on track and the vision for the segment is to expand it horizontally, across adjacent side dishes categories.

At Weetabix, Post is already planning for Brexit related contingencies, which could impact packaging availability and costs. The recent EBITDA margin of 34 percent appears sustainable by Weetabix. Even if some reinvestment reduces this to the low-30 percent range, the segment’s EBITDA margin will still be significantly higher than the mid-20 percent range it achieved when Post acquired the business, Baumgartner mentioned.

Strong execution has positioned Post's U.S. cereal business for continued outperformance. The company now intends to focus on “perfecting internal capabilities and driving organic growth, rather than engaging in new large-scale M&A,” the analyst wrote in the note.

Price Action

Shares of Post Holdings traded at $91.31 at time of publication, up 1.2 percent on the day.

Related Links:

Bank Of America Double Upgrades Hershey

Starbucks Analysts Have Lukewarm Reaction To China, Delivery Plans

Latest Ratings for POST

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018CitigroupMaintainsBuyBuy
Oct 2018Stifel NicolausMaintainsBuyBuy
Aug 2018PiperJaffrayInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for POST
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bob Evans John Baumgartner Weetabix Wells FargoAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (POST)

55 Biggest Movers From Friday
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Post Holdings Q4 Earnings Preview
Earnings Scheduled For November 15, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ADIMorgan StanleyDowngrades0.0
ALKSGoldman SachsDowngrades26.0
BHGECredit SuisseUpgrades25.0
BLMNMorgan StanleyUpgrades0.0
OKTADA DavidsonInitiates Coverage On62.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

All The Best Amazon Electronics Deals Happening Right Now, Up To 43% Off: Razer, Samsung, BESTEK, Netgear, Altec Deals