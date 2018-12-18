Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Home Depot And Lowe's Remain Sturdy Stocks, Raymond James Says

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2018 4:00pm   Comments
Share:
Home Depot And Lowe's Remain Sturdy Stocks, Raymond James Says
Related HD
CME Group, Home Depot, Target: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 12
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Cisco, General Electric And More
Home Depot's Debt Remains Stable Despite Housing Slowdown (Seeking Alpha)
Related LOW
Wedbush On Lowe's: 'A New Day' Has Arrived
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Cisco, General Electric And More
Home Depot's Debt Remains Stable Despite Housing Slowdown (Seeking Alpha)

America’s best-known home improvement companies may look like fixer-upper stocks, but they’re fundamentally like good old houses with solid underlying structure and have strong prospects, according to Raymond James.

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) traded higher Tuesday after Raymond James offered reassurances about their prospects despite housing concerns.

Raymond James analyst Budd Bugatch reaffirmed Outperform ratings on both home retailers. The firm has a $205 price target on Home Depot and a $110 target on Lowe’s. (See his track record here.)

The Thesis

Bugatch acknowledged the big home stores have had a tough 2018 amid investor concerns over the housing market and fears of what the U.S.-China trade battle may do. Both stocks have underperformed the S&P 500 after years of outperforming the index.

“That said … we still arrive at the view that there has not been a major deterioration in the important fundamentals (home price appreciation, aging housing stock, home affordability, and household formation) that underpin a favorable U.S. home improvement environment,” Bugatch said in a note to investors. “Given our favorable view on the underlying environment, we are remaining constructively rated on both Home Depot and Lowe’s.

“We believe the majority of the fundamentals and key drivers for the home improvement industry remain favorable and support our positive investment thesis on Home Depot and Lowe’s,” he wrote.

Homeowner Confidence

Raymond James says steadily rising home values over the last five years have boosted homeowners’ confidence and willingness to invest in their homes, noting the Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index is up more than 5 percent over the last 12 months, and that home price appreciation has remained above 5 percent year-to-year since July of 2016.

“Now, in the midst of a favorable U.S. housing environment, Home Depot and Lowe’s continue to see an improvement in big-ticket product sales as consumers demonstrate increased comfort in investing in their homes,” Bugatch said.

Bugatch did note the prospect for rising mortgage costs if the Fed raises rates soon, which could impact home improvement store purchases for homes being bought. But he noted mortgage rates are still “nicely below” the median rate since 2000.

“While we will continue to monitor interest rates, we do not believe the current levels will have a materially negative impact on demand for Home Depot or Lowe’s,” Bugatch said.

Price Action

Home Depot was up 1.4 percent to $170.31 Tuesday, while Lowe’s was up 1.3 percent to $91.65.

Related Links:

A Few Key Takeaways From Home Depot's Sell-Side Presentation

Citi Is A Believer In Lowe's Turnaround Plan: 'We Think The Stock Has Upside From Here'

Latest Ratings for HD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018Bank of AmericaDowngradesBuyNeutral
Nov 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Nov 2018Deutsche BankMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for HD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Budd Bugatch Raymond JamesAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HD + LOW)

Wedbush On Lowe's: 'A New Day' Has Arrived
CME Group, Home Depot, Target: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 12
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Cisco, General Electric And More
A Few Key Takeaways From Home Depot's Sell-Side Presentation
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On DowDuPont, Home Depot And More
Morgan Stanley: Why Retailers Should Continue To Worry About 'The Amazon Effect'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DESPKeyBancInitiates Coverage On0.0
MELIKeyBancInitiates Coverage On0.0
ALBKeyBancMaintains120.0
AVNSKeyBancMaintains67.0
ABTCredit SuisseInitiates Coverage On82.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Low Carbon Standards Buoy Sustainable Jet Fuel Market

Surprisingly Strong Earnings From Navistar May Mark The End Of A Long Turnaround