A Few Key Takeaways From Home Depot's Sell-Side Presentation
Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) last week hosted its annual presentation and Q&A session for the sell-side investment community which received a mixed reaction from Street analysts.
The Analysts
Raymond James' Budd Bugatch maintains an Outperform rating on Home Depot with an unchanged $205 price target. (See his track record here.)
Bank of America's Elizabeth Suzuki maintains a Neutral rating on Home Depot with an unchanged $195 price target. (See her track record here.)
Raymond James: Nothing To Worry About
Many investors hold a negative bias towards housing stocks with Home Depot being no exception, Bugatch said in a note. However, management comments during the presentation reinforces the analyst's view that the U.S. home improvement sector stands out within the entire real estate group and remains favorable.
Here is a summary of some of Raymond James' takeaways from Home Depot's presentation and Q&A session:
- Home Depot CFO Carol Tome highlighted a moderation in some housing metrics but this doesn't necessarily impact home improvement buyers.
- Some of the more important metrics for the home building sector remain encouraging, including aging housing stock, home price appreciation, GDP growth.
- Sales of bit ticket leading indicators like flooring aren't showing any negative changes.
- Better connecting stores to the digital business resulted in an acceleration in traffic, sales and conversion.
- The company's recent $3.5 billion debt issuance will be used to support an increase in share repurchases from $8 billion to $10 billion.
Bank Of America: Valuation Concerns
Home Depot's commentary that the macro environment for the home improvement segment of the housing sector remains solid is a view shared by Bank of America, Suzuki said. The research firm also holds a view that these trends will decelerate slightly in 2019, however, which implies Home Depot's stock multiple will unlikely expand next year as earnings growth will soften.
Bank of America's $195 price target is based on a P/E multiple of 19 times estimated 2019 EPS, which is in line with the stock's five-year average.
Price Action
Shares of Home Depot closed Monday at $171.69.
Latest Ratings for HD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2018
|Bank of America
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Nov 2018
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Nov 2018
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
