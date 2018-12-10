Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) last week hosted its annual presentation and Q&A session for the sell-side investment community which received a mixed reaction from Street analysts.

Raymond James' Budd Bugatch maintains an Outperform rating on Home Depot with an unchanged $205 price target. (See his track record here.)

Bank of America's Elizabeth Suzuki maintains a Neutral rating on Home Depot with an unchanged $195 price target. (See her track record here.)

Raymond James: Nothing To Worry About

Many investors hold a negative bias towards housing stocks with Home Depot being no exception, Bugatch said in a note. However, management comments during the presentation reinforces the analyst's view that the U.S. home improvement sector stands out within the entire real estate group and remains favorable.

Here is a summary of some of Raymond James' takeaways from Home Depot's presentation and Q&A session:

Home Depot CFO Carol Tome highlighted a moderation in some housing metrics but this doesn't necessarily impact home improvement buyers.

Some of the more important metrics for the home building sector remain encouraging, including aging housing stock, home price appreciation, GDP growth.

Sales of bit ticket leading indicators like flooring aren't showing any negative changes.

Better connecting stores to the digital business resulted in an acceleration in traffic, sales and conversion.

The company's recent $3.5 billion debt issuance will be used to support an increase in share repurchases from $8 billion to $10 billion.

Bank Of America: Valuation Concerns

Home Depot's commentary that the macro environment for the home improvement segment of the housing sector remains solid is a view shared by Bank of America, Suzuki said. The research firm also holds a view that these trends will decelerate slightly in 2019, however, which implies Home Depot's stock multiple will unlikely expand next year as earnings growth will soften.

Bank of America's $195 price target is based on a P/E multiple of 19 times estimated 2019 EPS, which is in line with the stock's five-year average.

Price Action

Shares of Home Depot closed Monday at $171.69.

