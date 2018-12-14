Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo: MetLife Guidance Reflects In-Line EPS

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2018 4:32pm   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo: MetLife Guidance Reflects In-Line EPS
Related MET
64 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
34 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
MetLife, Inc. (MET) CEO Steve Kandarian Hosts 2018 Investor Outlook Conference Call (Transcript) (Seeking Alpha)

MetLife Inc (NYSE: MET) released its top-line and operating earnings growth guidance for 2019; while the company has not provided explicit EPS guidance for several years, the latest projections reflect EPS in-line with expectations, according to Wells Fargo.

The Analyst

Analyst Elyse Greenspan maintains an Outperform rating on MetLife with an unchanged $60 price target.

The Thesis

MetLife’s guidance and indications on key sensitivities help multiyear forecasting, although the company tends to offer conservative projections, Greenspan said in a Thursday note. (See her track record here.) 

The latest guidance suggests a 2019 EPS in-line with the consensus estimate of $5.57, the analyst said. 

MetLife expects an ROE of 12-14 percent in 2019. In the U.S., the company’s guidance for group benefits is better than expected; in-line for property and casualty; and weaker for property and casualty retirement and income solutions, Greenspan said. 

For Asia and Latin America, the company’s projections were better than expected, but weaker than anticipated in Europe and the Middle East, the analyst said. 

The company guided to a 5-percent decline in operating premiums, fees and other revenues for MetLife Holdings versus Wells Fargo's estimate of a 4.6-percent downturn. Operating earnings are projected at $1 to $1.2 billion, broadly in-line with expectations. 

MetLife expects corporate and other after-tax earnings of $550-750 million vs. Wells Fargo's $659-million forecast.  

MetLife guided to pre-tax expense initiative costs of around $300 million, in-line with the estimate. The company's effective tax rate is expected to be 18-20 percent in 2019.

Price Action

MetLife shares were down 1.59 percent at $38.89 at the close Friday.  

Related Links: 

Bernstein: The Day To Upgrade Dollar Tree 'Has Finally Come'

Starbucks Analysts Have Lukewarm Reaction To China, Delivery Plans

Latest Ratings for MET

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Oct 2018UBSMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Aug 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MET
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Elyse Greenspan Wells FargoAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MET)

64 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
34 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge, All Eyes On Jobs Report
12 Stocks To Watch For November 2, 2018
12 Stocks To Watch For November 1, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DLTRBernsteinUpgrades0.0
CNPUBSUpgrades34.0
UGIUBSDowngrades63.0
ATOUBSDowngrades106.0
CSCONomuraDowngrades50.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

XPO To Repurchase Up To $1B In Stock; Analyst Lifts Rating To "Buy"