Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo: Altria Stock Is Extremely Cheap
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 26, 2018 12:47pm   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo: Altria Stock Is Extremely Cheap
Related MO
How Long Before The FDA Could Ban Menthol Cigarettes?
Analysts Weigh In On The FDA's Position On E-Cigarettes, Menthols
Altria defended by Wells Fargo (Seeking Alpha)

Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) stock is down more than 15 percent in the last month as concerns over a potential U.S. ban on menthol cigarettes weigh on investor sentiment. One Wall Street analyst said value investors have a rare opportunity to buy Altria following the sell-off.

The Analyst

Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog reiterated an Outperform rating on Altria and lowered the price target from $75 to $65.

The Thesis

Altria shares are trading at their lowest valuation in the past five years, Herzog said in a Monday note. (See her track record here.) 

The sell-off has pushed Altria’s dividend yield to an impressive 6 percent, the analyst said. 

On Nov. 15, FDA head and cancer survivor Scott Gottlieb announced new restrictions on flavored vaping products. Gottlieb got tobacco investors’ attention by also proposing an outright ban on menthol cigarettes, which represent about 35 percent of total U.S. cigarette sales.

While the announcement spooked the market, Herzog said Monday that the potential crackdown may not be as bad as it seems for Altria.

“The FDA’s recent decision to restrict e-cig flavors and pursue menthol cig/cigar bans, while broadly concerning, doesn’t materially impact near-term trends and importantly, the e-cig flavor regulations could actually benefit MO on a relative basis considering JUUL has the most to lose." 

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE: BTI) would potentially take the biggest hit from a menthol ban, with about 55 percent of its U.S. volume coming from menthol sales, Herzog said. About 21 percent of Altria’s North American volume and 20 percent of Imperial Tobacco Group plc (OTC: IMBBY) volume comes from menthols, she said. 

Height Securities recently estimated that the soonest a potential menthol cigarette ban could be enacted is late 2020.

Price Action

Altria stock was down 1.25 percent at $53.05 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

How Long Before The FDA Could Ban Menthol Cigarettes?

Analysts Weigh In On The FDA's Position On E-Cigarettes, Menthols

Latest Ratings for MO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018ArgusMaintainsBuyBuy
Oct 2018BernsteinInitiates Coverage OnMarket Perform
Sep 2018CitigroupMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for MO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bonnie Herzog Wells FargoAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BTI + IMBBY)

How Long Before The FDA Could Ban Menthol Cigarettes?
Analysts Weigh In On The FDA's Position On E-Cigarettes, Menthols
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
How The FDA May Be Overstepping Bounds With New E-Cigarette Policy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
INTURBC CapitalUpgrades0.0
LLYCitigroupDowngrades0.0
NVDACredit SuisseInitiates Coverage On225.0
SCCOHSBCDowngrades0.0
FTIHSBCUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

33 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session